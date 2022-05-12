Sneakers for metropolitan Cinderella: 10 happy ending models to have in the shoe cabinet

At the center of the story there is always a shoe. Because without her, worn and then lost, the tale of Giambattista Basile would not have existed (the first “modern” version is Made in Italy, The cat Cinderella of 1643) and then that of Charles Perrault, of the Grimm brothers, of Walt Disney nor any of the various cinematographic interpretations that followed.

In 2022 and countless re-editions later, we all agree that the famous fairy tale made us dream, more than the prince charming, the beautiful heels embellished with crystals received as a gift by the protagonist and flaunted by her at the court ball combined with a dress from the great evening. Of Cinderella we really never get enough, and now the fairy tale returns, but definitely in a 4.0 key.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The title changes and immediately makes it clear that we are talking about a story that has its fulcrum in a world of particular shoe models: Sneakerentolaavailable on the Disney + platform from May 13, in fact puts the spotlight on sneaker culture, became a worldwide cultural phenomenon since the late 1980s. The protagonist this time is him, El, an aspiring sneaker designer and warehouse worker in a Queens sports store in New York.

The movie poster Sneakerentola

He falls in love with Kira, daughter of the royal family of sneakers, a sort of little princess of Manhattan who wants to be comfortable under the ball gown and prefers the freedom of sports shoes to heels.

A scene from the movie Sneakerentola. Photo Courtesy Press Office

Riding, after all an unstoppable trend, as celebs for several seasons have said bye bye to the classic high heel on the occasion of red carpets and high-level events by opting for much more comfortable sneakers. Not only Kristen Stewart and Billie Eilish, but more recently, also Cate Blanchett at the Goya Awards and Natasha Poonawalla, executive director of the Serum Institute of India – an Indian company that operates in the field of biotechnology – which, for the charity gala she flaunted under a mega dress by Balenciaga a pair of neon sneakers.

Cate Blanchett at the 2022 Goya Awards. Photo Getty Europa Press News

While Naomi Campbell suddenly switched her décolleté to Nike at a post Bafta Awards party a few weeks ago and Hailey Bieber had no qualms about wearing her Air Force 1 under Vera Wang’s slip dress she wore at her wedding party, as documented. on Instagram by her stylist Maeve Reilly.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Not just movies and trends: in Italy The first auction of original sneakers will also debut soon. Thanks to the collaboration between Finarte and Big soup, an Italian reseller, some of the most popular shoe models of the Nike brand will be beaten to the highest bidder on 1 June in Milan, including the Dunk, the Jordan, the Yeezy and the Air. max. The event will be preceded by an exhibition, from May 30 to the day of sale, in which more than 60 sneakers will be on display to offer fans the opportunity to carefully examine all the lots presented. auction ranging from 180 euros to 50 thousand euros per pair.

We just have to tie our shoes then to start with the appointment on Disney + with the pop / hip hop musical Sneakerella, starring the young but talented Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood in a timeless fairytale adapted to the roaring Twenties of the Third Millennium. For all ages, like sneakers.

A scene from the movie Sneakerentola. Photo Courtesy Press Office

In the gallery we offer 10 sneakers trends never again without in a sort of mini guide to the coolest models that will leave a style imprint this season.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– The 50 must-have shoes of Spring / Summer 2022

– The hottest sandals of the season? The slippers with fur

– Ode to slingbacks, beloved shoes perfect for spring