Selena Gomez news and gossip: “Now I’m happier”

It’s been years since Selena Gomez he fights for the importance of mental health, becoming one of the first young stars who exposed themselves to sensitize their fans on such an important issue which, until just over a decade ago, very few talked about.

During his recent interview with Good Morning America (where is it Selena presented Wondermind, his new platform dedicated to mental health), the pop star said his goodbye to the internet and the relative departure from social networks, revealing not only that one can live well disconnected, but also that without having the anxiety of having to show continuously on Instagram his existence has made a huge leap in quality.

“I haven’t surfed the Internet for four and a half years,” he admitted Gomez, once “addicted” to social media. “This has completely changed my life. I am happier, I am more present, I relate more to people and this makes me feel normal “, continued the singer of”Let someone go“(Piece made together with Coldplay) talking about how fundamental it was to be at the center of one’s life to understand the importance of mental health.

During the interview Selena Gomez (seen in movie such as Spring Breakers, Montecarlo And A rainy day in New York – A Rainy Day in New York with Timothée Chalamet) also said that she decided to make Wondermind to help all those who, just like her, are facing the difficult path to healing to achieve a good mental balance.

“I understand that feeling of having no one, it’s pure sadness. I know how it feels as I still have days where I feel this way. Unfortunately, loneliness is part of the game and it is for this reason that we have decided to create this community by giving a space where all people can feel welcomed and understood “admitted the ex of Bieber who, in the last period, is said to have been dating Chris Evans before being single again.

After living her teenage years in front of the spotlight, the former Disney star has decided to step out of the way to devote herself to a life as normal as possible (at least when she’s not on set). Here is therefore explained (at least in part) the reason for the absence of Selena ai Grammy 2022to which Gomez was first nominated in her career in the Best Latin Pop Album category with Revelation.

“Growing up in the spotlight has certainly taught me a lot,” admitted the 29-year-old, now fully aware of the woman she is and wants to be “I still can’t believe the incredible progress I’ve made from a mental point of view” continued the singer from “Off the chain“. “If I’m known for something, I hope it’s simply the way I care about people” concluded Gomez, determined to make available her popularity, her suffering and the difficulties she has faced over the years to help others, with hope we can make the way a better place.

