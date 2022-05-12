Runner Runner, plot of the film tonight on Rai Movie Thursday 12 May





Runner Runner the film on Rai 4 tonight on TV on Thursday 12 May, plot and cast

Tonight on TV Thursday 12 May on Rai 4 the film Runner Runner will be broadcast, a thriller starring Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake directed by Brad Furman. The film was released in 2013 and has a running time of 91 minutes. Producers include Leonardo DiCaprio with his Appian Way Productions.

The film is written by Brian Koppelman and David Levien who are the creators of Billions, has grossed 62.7 million dollars worldwide, of which only 19 in the US, in Italy it stopped at 19 thousand euros.

Runner Runner movie plot tonight on tv

Runner Runner plot – At the center of the film is Richie Furts, a math-savvy Princeton student who, in need of additional funds, starts playing online poker. Too bad he loses everything. Applying a mathematical model, his protagonist realizes that he has been scammed and begins to investigate the agency that runs the site.

Thus ends up in Costa Rica to confront Ivan Block online gambling magnate. After being seduced by Block’s promises of immense wealth, Richie uncovers the disturbing truth behind his benefactor. When the FBI goes after Block, Richie gets caught in the middle with the Feds trying to get him to cooperate.

Where can I find it in streaming

If you don’t want to turn on the TV, you arrived late, or you don’t have a television, Runner Runner is live streaming on Rai Play but we do not know if it will remain on demand. The film is in the Prime Video and Netflix catalog, and is available for rent and / or purchase on Chili, Rakuten Tv, Infinit +, Prime Video, TimVision, Apple and Google Play / You Tube.

The trailer

The cast

Justin Timberlake: Richie Furst

Ben Affleck: Ivan Block

Gemma Arterton: Rebecca Shafran

John Heard: Harry Furst

Anthony Mackie: Agent Shavers

David Costabile: Professor Hornstein

Michael Esper: Billy ‘Pet’ Petricoff

Bob Gunton: Alex Monroe

Sam Palladio: Shecky

Vincent Laresca: Sergeant Barrancas

Oliver Cooper: Andrew Cronin

Ben Schwartz: Craig

Christian George: Wilson

Dayo Okeniyi: Lionel

Louis Lombardi: Archie

