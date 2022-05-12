“Rage Against the Dying of Light”

MADRID, May 10. (CultureLeisure) –

Dwayne Johnson will make his debut in the DC Cinematic Universe with Black Adam. Also known as the man in black, the actor looks stunning in a new still from the film in which his antihero will be “rage against the death of light”.

As the most enthusiastic fans will already know, the film starring Johnson, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serrawith whom he has already worked in Jungle Cruisewill focus on the Teth-Adam’s journey to become the legendary anti-hero Black Adam.

In fact, it has been the actor himself who has shared through his account on Instagram an image looking like the muscular and imposing DC character. One with which he identifies himself is that Johnson accompanied the photograph with a message in which, in addition to alluding to the fact that the film is receiving the “finishing touches”, He also wanted to express what playing the man in black has meant to him.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (funny) characters over the years, but none speak more to my DNA than this anti-hero known as the man in black, Teth Adam. Rage against the death of light. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.“The actor asserted forcefully.

done in black and whitethe photograph shows Johnson fully dressed as Black Adamclad in his majestic and imposing suit on the set of filming.

His eyes are solemn, staring at the camera as he stands standing supported on a crane that seems to lift it, thus giving the sensation that it levitates.

An image that, without a doubt, shows the actor in all his splendor as the man in black and whom DC fans will remember him for being the first to wield the powers of the wizard Shazam. The same ones that were awarded to young Billy Batson who, by saying the sorcerer’s name aloud, becomes the hero known as Shazam!

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam is coming to theaters next October 21and will also include in its cast Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate (Doctor Fate) and Quintess Swindell like the heroine Cyclone.