Marvel | Patrick Stewart talks about his return to the role of Professor X in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” | UCM | MCU | Avengers | Premiere | SPOILERS | SPORT-PLAY

The multiverse of madness came just after Strange cast a failed spell in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Marvel Studioswith the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, now focuses on mixing the stories of the series with the movies.

In “WandaVision”, we saw that Scarlet Witch was born and that the protagonist of the series is really obsessed with getting her children back. Recall that in the first chapters, she managed to bring two children from another multiverse and raised them as her own.

What didn’t count was that the Darkhold book would take control of her and start a hunt for America Chavez across the multiverses. What Scarlet Witch wanted was to take control of the powers of this mutant and thus open a portal to kidnap the two children of a Wanda from another universe.

The great surprise of the film is that on Earth 838, where the most important part of the plot takes place, there are mutants and the Illuminati. Patrick Stewart returned to play Charles Xavier and we may see him in other Marvel films.

“It was very different from the Porsche he drove in the movies [de X-Men]. That was a very fast and very manipulable wheelchair”, commented the actor in an interview for the medium Variety.

“At first he wasn’t sure if it was a smart move. Since Logan had been such a powerful movie and we saw him die in Hugh Jackman’s arms,” he continued. So after seeing [Doctor Strange] Monday night, I’m very happy and very proud to have been a part of that”, he added.

Trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.