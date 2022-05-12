Kylie Jenner Praised By Fans As She Shares Heartwarming Post About Being A Young Mom

ads

Kylie Jenner shared a heartwarming video of her daughter Stormi playing on the beach and said that being a young mother means she can love her children a little more.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and makeup mogul had Stormi in 2018 when she was just 20 years old.

And the 24-year-old welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.

He reflected on his journey while sharing the sweet video on Instagram.

It showed Stormi playing on the beach in a bright orange dress, tossing something into the sea, then bending down to write her name in the sand.

Kylie had Stormi in 2018 Read more related articles Read more related articles

“Being a young mom just means we met a little earlier and I get to love you a little more,” Kylie wrote.

Her fans were deeply moved by the moving post, which marked Mother’s Day in the US.

“My God, how cute!” said a fan in the comments section.

“Beautiful,” said another, while one said it was “very well said.”

One person said Kylie’s touching comment was “first class.”

Fans loved the clip of Stormi.

The reality star was also called an “inspiration” by a couple of her followers.

Stormi also received a lot of love, with one of the star’s fans calling her “the cutest little thing in the world.”

“Sweetest cutest baby Happy Mother’s Day Kylie,” someone else posted.

However, some fans admitted they were disappointed not to be able to see Kylie’s baby, whom she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed back in February.

Kylie had a son earlier this year.

Kylie initially named her son Wolf, but later told her fans that it wasn’t his name anymore because it didn’t really suit him.

“FYI, our (son’s) name is no longer Wolf,” the reality TV star said in an Instagram post in March.

“We just didn’t feel like it was him. We just wanted to share it because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

However, the star has yet to reveal the baby’s new nickname.

For more on the latest Daily Star entertainment news, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.

Read more related articles Read more related articles

ads