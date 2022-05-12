Kylie Jenner celebrates the birthday of her best friend, Salvadoran Yris Palmer [+FOTOS]

The youngest of the Kardashian clan celebrated the birthday of her best friend Yris Palmer, also a businesswoman and influencer, greeting her from her Instagram account where she has more than 336 million followers.

Jenner shared a video with her friend writing, “Happy birthday to my best friend Yris Palmer the weirdest and realest. I love you”.

Photo: Instagram Screenshot Yris Palmer

Also a series of photos where they share various moments, such as their motherhood, vacations and a party.

Photo: Instagram Screenshot Yris Palmer

Photo: Instagram Screenshot Yris Palmer

Photo: Instagram Screenshot Yris Palmer

Photo: Instagram Screenshot Yris Palmer

Palmer was born on May 10, 1990 in Los Angeles, United States, after his mother left El Salvador with his older brothers.

He achieved fame when in 2014 he created his own beauty company “Star Lashes” and began working with different celebrities, then became the partner of basketball player Troy Daniels.

