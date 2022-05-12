Kourtney Kardashian “cried hysterically” after breaking $ 1 million engagement ring

Ads

More on: kourtney kardashian Sophie Turner: why I turned down an invitation to a party at the Kendall Jenner Met Gala Penelope Disick bursts into tears over mom Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Kourtney Kardashian made Travis Barker drape his look at the Met Gala 2022 Kourtney Kardashian: Travis Barker makes me feel less ‘nervous’ on the red carpet

Call it a bling error.

In Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” older sister Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she stepped on – and broke – her fiance Travis Barker’s $ 1 million engagement ring.

In one scene from the new episode, Kris Jenner noticed that Kourtney is not wearing her giant Lorraine Schwartz glitter and asked why she is MIA.

“It’s actually fixing,” Kourtney, 43, replied.

Describing the incident incident as “probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she continued, “I was sitting on the floor folding my sweatshirts. I took the ring off and placed it next to me on the floor, as if I thought it would be safe right next to me. “

Unfortunately, it wasn’t.

“I had to get something up in my closet, and when I resigned, I went into the ring. I cried hysterically in my closet for hours, then I called Travis. I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad.’ “

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021. Daniel Rojas / Kourtney Kardashian

But Travis, 46, took it up, with his girlfriend saying she “handled it the best.”

“It really gave me, like, a nervous breakdown,” recalled the founder of Poosh. “I was like, this is the coolest thing I’ve ever had in my life, and how was I supposed to do it?”

The Blink-182 drummer “was really hands-on” and played “a really big part” in the design of Kourtney’s ring, as Lorraine Schwartz told People – which made the reality star feel even worse for the show. his (literal) misstep.

The couple married (unlicensed) in Las Vegas in April 2022.kourtneykardash / Instagram

“Travis chose it, designed it, looked at so many stones and this was me in a stone and I thought it was really special,” he said during the episode.

The rocker introduced his beloved woman with the oval-cut rock on a diamond pavé band in October 2021, when she made the application surrounded by roses and candles on the beach in Montecito, California.

The repairs appear to have been successful, as Kourtney appeared to be wearing her ring to this year’s Oscars, Grammys and Met Gala, which she attended with Travis alongside her.

The duo recently paired in skirts at the 2022 Met Gala. Getty Images for The Met Museum /

Ads