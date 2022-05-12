Kim Kardashian received a lock of hair from Marilyn Monroe and they say it’s fake

The recent Met Gala was quite a fashion event so far in 2022, as it was the most anticipated event by Hollywood celebrities, after it had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 will take place in a very intimate way and without a red carpet, due to the variant of the virus that still frightened the world.

This edition of the gala left several curious facts, such as the iconic dress that Kim Kardashian wore, which belonged to the famous deceased actress Marilyn Monroe.

“I am so honored to wear the iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning form-fitting dress adorned with over 6,000 crystals hand-sewn by costumier Jean Louis. Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to wear this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am eternally grateful for this moment, ”the businesswoman wrote in the company of some photographs where she showed the historic garment.

Although it was not the only dress that the actress wore, because in another post on her social networks, she showed a second green dress that had also belonged to the movie star.

“To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962, where she received the Henrietta Award for World Favorite Movie. In my quest to find the beaded Jean Louis gown I wore to the gala, I discovered that @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined dress.”

He went on to say that “later in my investigation I discovered that the owner of the Golden Globe he received that night was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw all of this as a sign of the way all the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig and Jeff for helping make this keepsake possible.” Kim revealed, making clear her fanaticism for Marilyn, and how important she was to the history of cinematography at her time.

Although the Kardashian sister did not show it off on her social networks, it was also revealed that Kim received from a museum of history and celebrities in the United States, a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair that had been preserved. in the museum.

“During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box containing an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair.” It is described in the video where you can see the moment in which the businesswoman receives the gift from the museum.

Although the gift given to the owner of SKIMS seems to have been overshadowed, due to a historian named Scott Fortner, who claims that lock of hair is fake. “News alert: The Marilyn Monroe hair gifted to Kardashian by Ripley’s is fake. Who did Marilyn’s hair for the JFK gala: Robert Champion or Kenneth Battelle? Robert Champion didn’t cut or style Marilyn’s hair for the JFK gala. Actually, he was the only ‘Mr. Kenneth’ (Battelle) who had the honours. Battelle is responsible for Marilyn’s famous hairstyle that night, as documented by a receipt from the Lilly Dache salon.” He wrote in his post accompanied by images that prove his text. While the museum released a statement defending itself against the accusations saying:

“Ripley’s exhibition collection contains six different samples of Marilyn Monroe hair, all of which are authenticated and truly Marilyn’s. The hair given to Kim was given by Marilyn Monroe to Robert Champion. This clipping was authenticated by John Reznikoff, one of the most respected and trusted experts in the field of hair collecting.”