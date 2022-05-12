Jurassic Park Icon Jeff Goldblum’s Latest Explanation Behind His Infamous Shirtless Scene Is So Good

Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dinosaur tale, is riddled with iconic moments. There is the first meeting between John Hammond, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant, the initial appearance of the Tyrannosaurus rex and the confrontation with the raptors in the kitchen. But amidst the incredible action and flawless quotes, there’s one element that really stands out: Jeff Goldblum’s infamous shirtless scene. It’s essentially the stuff of legend at this point as, even today, fans can’t get enough of it. With Goldblum now doing press for Jurassic World: Dominionthe star has been discussing it, and his latest explanation about it is so on the mark.

Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm first appears with his shirt unbuttoned during the film’s second act. The actual scene sees him, now injured due to the T-Rex, conversing with John Hammond, Ellie Sattler, and others about undoing the security problem created by Dennis Nedry. While the sequence is interesting on its own, many would say that Malcolm’s exposed physique adds to it. According to Goldblum, the moment happened naturally:

It wasn’t in the script, it had nothing to do with my character. It had nothing to do with the movie. I don’t know, it just happened somehow.

