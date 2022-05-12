Jada Pinkett’s condition so that Will Smith could shoot romantic scenes

If something was missing from the story of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith was a war of jealousy that now came to light after the viralization of a 2008 interview with Rosario Dawsoncast partner of the actor in “Seven souls”.

The actress recalls, in the interview, that Smith suffered stage fright prior to filming a scene in which their characters kissed..

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker