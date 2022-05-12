Jada Pinkett’s condition so that Will Smith could shoot romantic scenes

If something was missing from the story of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith was a war of jealousy that now came to light after the viralization of a 2008 interview with Rosario Dawsoncast partner of the actor in “Seven souls”.

The actress recalls, in the interview, that Smith suffered stage fright prior to filming a scene in which their characters kissed..

Rosario Dawson and Will Smith in “Seven Souls”

“I wanted Jada to be on set. And she encouraged him, said, ‘You really needed it! You don’t embarrass me. Jade was on my side in this case,” Dawson said.

The scene it was extremely intimate Y Pinkett Smith had no qualms about being there Y observe everything. “There was a lot of language. I mean, I got Jada’s permission. I got Jada’s permission!” the actress exclaimed.

The kiss between Rosario Dawson and Will Smith

Apparently, this was not Jada’s first visit to a set during the filming of romantic scenes with her husband as the protagonist. According to sources close to the actress, it was something that she he did not out of jealousy but to provide security to Smith who needed it by giving his approval.

Behind the Will Smith’s controversial actions at the 94th gala of the Oscar awards, the actor was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic to treat his stress and anxiety, exacerbated after the number of jobs that were canceled by the scandal. As his interviews, tweets, and actions are reviewed in light of what transpired, the interpreter takes refuge in his family after his trip to India where he traveled to make a spiritual retreat.

For now Jada Pinkett Smith He did not refer to this new controversy that splashes it very closely.

