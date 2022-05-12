Is Kourtney Kardashian copying Kim Kardashian by attending law school?

Ads

In 2019, Kim Kardashian announced her decision to officially pursue a career as a lawyer. Since then, the 41-year-old mother of four has embarked on a four-year apprenticeship program with Dream Corps attorneys JUSTICE Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson, the latter of whom Kim worked as she fought to help Alice Marie Johnson be released from prison in 2018.

California is one of four states that allows someone to become a lawyer without attending law school by studying and gaining first-hand experience under the supervision of licensed legal professionals. However, just like a law graduate, anyone who chooses this non-traditional path must still pass the bar exam to become a lawyer. After four attempts, Kim passed the rigorous “baby bar” in December 2021 and now plans to take the official California bar exam in 2022.

However, Kim isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner who has considered following in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian also revealed a passion for the industry.

Kourtney Kardashian applied for law school before Kim Kardashian.

In season one, episode 5 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim takes fans behind the scenes as she prepares for the baby bar. After three unsuccessful attempts, the founder of SKIMS admits that he is anxious to fail once again.

“Today is the day I take the bar and I have to get through it,” he says. “If I don’t, then this trip to law school is over for me.”

Kim chats with Kourtney, who reflects on her past dreams of going to law school. Poosh’s founder reminds Kim that she applied for law school after attending Southern University and the University of Arizona. However, Kourtney eventually decided not to go that route and joined his mother, Kris Jenner, in running their shop Smooch and ultimately Dash.

Although Kourtney has seriously considered becoming a lawyer first, she apparently doesn’t mind her younger sister pursuing the same dream. Despite the sisters’ feuds over the years, Kourtney supported Kim’s efforts. However, she admitted that Kim sometimes goes too far in using legal jargon in her everyday life.

“Everything [has become] such a responsibility, ”Kourtney said of Kim’s legal training on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (for People). “When we were at one of our Sunday services that Kanye organizes… they were indoors… and she said ‘Oh my God, this is such a responsibility.'”

Kourtney also stayed by her sister’s side as she copes with a divorce from Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Since then, her exes haven’t been on the best of terms, as Kanye has made several attempts to win her back.

Yeezy’s CEO also disputed Kim allowing North to wear makeup and have a TikTok account. Additionally, he threatened her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in songs and on social media. Before declaring Pete publicly, Kim told Kourtney in The Kardashians how difficult it was to get Kanye to sign divorce papers.

Watch new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday on Hulu.

