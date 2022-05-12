How much is Johnny Depp’s fortune

american actor Johnny Depp is going through a controversial trial for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence and caused him to be separated from millionaire projects, such as the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean and the saga of Fantastic Beasts.

Before the controversy with his ex-wife, Depp She was one of the most popular and highest paid celebrities in Hollywood. From 2003 to 2016, Johnny Depp amassed an impressive fortune.

According to the calculations of a specialized page, its net worth was $650 millionan amount that included salaries, final earnings and sponsorship contracts.

Pirates of the Caribbean was Johnny Depp’s biggest commercial success.

However, the actor lost more than half of his fortune due to his eccentric lifestyle and some legal problems he had to face, such as the lawsuit against his former business managers, for example.

In addition, both his separation from Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his children, and the separation from Amber Hearda relationship that ended in 2017, meant significant economic losses for Depp.

Related news

Despite their legal and personal conflicts, Johnny Depp still has a large estate, which amounts to 150 million dollars. This is because it charges 20 million dollars per film, according to information compiled by the specialized page Celebrity Net Worth.

Johnny Depp is going through a controversial trial with Amber Heard.

It should be remembered that Johnny Depp He dropped out of high school to become a musician. At a young age he was part of the rock band The Kids, but later moved to Los Angeles and the band broke up. It was then that Depp decided to pursue an acting career thanks to Nicolas Cage.

His first film role was in a 1984 horror movie that would kick off one of the most famous sagas in history. Depp He was one of the protagonists of ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’, the beginning of the famous Freddy Krueger saga.

He then landed a role on the Fox television series ’21 Jump Street’ and began to gain recognition. Thanks to his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ had its biggest commercial success. It is said that for this franchise he earned more than 300 million dollars.

Subsequently Depp joined Burton and appeared in such iconic films as “Charly and the Chocolate Factory”, “Corpse Bride”, “Alice in Wonderland” and “Dark Shadows”, where he also pocketed a good amount of money.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!