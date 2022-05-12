Hideo Kojima has already seen Top Gun: Maverick and loved Tom Cruise’s new movie

Top Gun: Maverick is the new big release of Paramount Pictures that has not yet reached movie theaters in Mexico, but it has in other countries such as Japan where Hideo Kojima went to see the new Tom Cruise movie that he apparently loved.

It was in 1986 when Tom Cruise made his first big mark in Hollywood by becoming Lieutenant Pete Mitchell, star of topgun, a film that for several years promised a sequel and that finally began to be produced in 2018, suffering various delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after four years of work it is finally reaching theaters around the world.

And best of all, it seems that the long wait will be completely worth it, or that’s what Hideo Kojima himself makes us believe, recognized in the gamer world for his great games like Metal GearSolid, Death Stranding and the acclaimed PT, but who has also taken advantage of his popularity and “authority” within the geek world to give his verdict regarding various series and movies such as Snyder Cut of the League of Justicefor example, and now Top Gun: Maverick that from what we can see in a recent tweet, he thought it was a real wonder.

As you can see, the video game designer and director made his love for Cruise’s new movie clear. calling it “amazing” and mentioning that it is “too good” and “great”to the extent that Kojima says he will see her at least three more times.

Finally, he thanks Tom for the motivation he Top Gun: Maverick It generated him, and why not, he took the opportunity to take a few photos of the cinema where he went to see it, showing that he had the opportunity to enjoy it in IMAX, and posing next to a promotional of the film just to emphasize his taste for this new production. from Paramount.

for now alone we can only wait until May 25 to go to the cinema and see for ourselves if Top Gun: Maverick it’s as amazing as hideo kojima says.

