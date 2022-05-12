“Her worst year”: Clan Kardashian-Jenner unleashes wave of memes after passing through the Met Gala 2022

May 02 2022 – 10:56 p.m.

For the first time, the clan kardashian jenner In full, he was able to be present at the MET Gala 2022, an extravagant philanthropic evening, which brings together celebrities, businessmen, designers, artists, influencers and more, under a specific dress code.

This year, the “dress code” is the continuation of the one held in 2021 (held in that year in September, exceptionally by Covid-19), and has the name “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, which in Spanish would be “In America: An Anthology of Fashion“.

Although on previous occasions, some of the members of the famous family dazzled with glamorous and exotic outfits, this time they were accused of not understanding the concept of the exclusive fashion show.

Criticism of the clan

One of the most criticized was Kylie Jenner, who appeared in an Off-White wedding dress and a net veil, accompanied by a sports cap covered in flowers. For her part, Khloé Kardashian wore a fitted gold dress with transparencies and sunglasses.

Another one that did not stand out was Kourtney Kardashian. The businesswoman arrived accompanied by her boyfriend Travis Barker to the red carpet, wearing a short white shirt that she combined with a black and white skirt with asymmetrical figures in flight.

Kim Kardashian and her tribute to Marilyn Monroe

One of the looks that undoubtedly caused a lot of talk was that of kim kardashianwho appeared wearing a replica of the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The socialite posed with her boyfriend, the actor Peter Davidsonleaving behind her mediatic divorce with Kanye West.

Although some Internet users praised the historical look of the businesswoman, some users insisted that he did not respect the theme of this edition.

