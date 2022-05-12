“Her worst year”: Clan Kardashian-Jenner unleashes wave of memes after passing through the Met Gala 2022

May 02 2022 – 10:56 p.m.



For the first time, the clan kardashian jenner In full, he was able to be present at the MET Gala 2022, an extravagant philanthropic evening, which brings together celebrities, businessmen, designers, artists, influencers and more, under a specific dress code.

This year, the “dress code” is the continuation of the one held in 2021 (held in that year in September, exceptionally by Covid-19), and has the name “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, which in Spanish would be “In America: An Anthology of Fashion“.

Although on previous occasions, some of the members of the famous family dazzled with glamorous and exotic outfits, this time they were accused of not understanding the concept of the exclusive fashion show.

Criticism of the clan

One of the most criticized was Kylie Jenner, who appeared in an Off-White wedding dress and a net veil, accompanied by a sports cap covered in flowers. For her part, Khloé Kardashian wore a fitted gold dress with transparencies and sunglasses.

Another one that did not stand out was Kourtney Kardashian. The businesswoman arrived accompanied by her boyfriend Travis Barker to the red carpet, wearing a short white shirt that she combined with a black and white skirt with asymmetrical figures in flight.

Kim Kardashian and her tribute to Marilyn Monroe

One of the looks that undoubtedly caused a lot of talk was that of kim kardashianwho appeared wearing a replica of the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The socialite posed with her boyfriend, the actor Peter Davidsonleaving behind her mediatic divorce with Kanye West.

Although some Internet users praised the historical look of the businesswoman, some users insisted that he did not respect the theme of this edition.

Kim Kardashian chose for the #METGala a Bob Mackie that Marilyn Monroe used in 1962 to sing happy birthday to JFK. The dress holds the record for being the most expensive in the world, selling for 4.8 million dollars and has 2,500 crystals glued by hand. pic.twitter.com/SWuWd67F4s — out of context theinexpert 🔮✨ (@WonderMafe) May 3, 2022

check the memes

Definitely his worst year, what atrocities please. How are you going to spend 5 green sticks on a Marilyn dress to wear it at a gala THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE THEME, that dress is totally the theme of the last Met

And more kendall eyebrows???#MetGala #MetGala2022 #kardashian pic.twitter.com/cApScW0KA7 — Franchescoli🦓 (@FranchuGenin) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian watching her sisters #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CS0Ml9FUAQ — Yami in Turkish (@hanker_stan) May 3, 2022

so many years waiting to see the entire kardashian clan in the #MetGala with iconic outfits and kylie appears as if it were her 15 and her name was kimberly yajaira, I can’t take it anymore pic.twitter.com/Y0AV6OPc7x — 𝐊𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐞́ 🖤 (@khloedelacour) May 2, 2022

It is understood that Kim Kardashian’s dress is iconic but we cannot say that except the met when there were people who followed the code and looked spectacular #MetGala pic.twitter.com/M1H0ppaM1L — 🦋 (@alexa_danda) May 3, 2022

I am a fan of Kylie and the Kardashian clan, but this time I prefer the great Homer who has more grace and personality at this year’s Met Gala.#MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/1Z48sDYhJd – Alex Palma 🌴 (@OswanRua) May 3, 2022

Me seeing that Kim Kardashian saved this Met gala night following the theme of the event with the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress pic.twitter.com/qmZuLrJSQo – Once upon a Time A Bitch (@LaloMartinez_4) May 3, 2022

