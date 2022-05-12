Fortnite has Cannes Film Festival experience

EFE

The Cannes Film Festival, which will celebrate its 75th edition between May 17 and 28, enters the virtual world this year with the videogame Fortnitethrough which users can put themselves in the shoes of a journalist, an actor or a director.

“For us it was important to bring the Festival de Cannes to the customs of the new generations. The world’s largest film festival must be accessible to all: video game platforms are the perfect place to engage that generation“, indicated this Wednesday in a statement the CEO of the digital media rough.

roughlaunched in 2016, is a partner of the event and recalled in its note that for months it has been developing specific experiences, such as the one planned, in new formats.

The studies Vysena have virtually recreated some of the most recognizable settings of the Croisette: from the Palais des Festivals to its famous staircase, an unavoidable place of passage before the screening of the films.

The user can live the experience as if it were a journalist, an actor who can participate in a photocall or walk the red carpet, or a filmmakera, which will offer the possibility of gathering the entire cast or going in search of the lost pages of his script throughout the city.

It is not the only wink that Cannes has made this year to the new generations, since it has also been associated with TikTokwhich has created a short film contest within the framework of that contest and will provide exclusive content.

