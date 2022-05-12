Drake, Kylie Jenner’s ex, lost a fortune for betting “online” on Stake in a UFC fight

One of the greatest exponents of hip hop and ex of the businesswoman Kylie Jennerthe rapper Drake, has lost a fortune estimated at $500 thousand dollars namely, half a million dollars for betting “online” on the Stake platform for a fight UFC. We already know that the artist is a fan, just like his friend Anuel AAof this kind of sport.

stake It is a platform where you can do online betting during a certain sports game. Drakewho is not even close to the fortune of one of his conquests, the millionaire Kylie Jennerhe bet on Justin Gaethje. The same one who fought with charles oliver in the event of UFC 274. Nevertheless, the rapper ended up losing a fortune that is reflected in $500 thousand dollars. Besides, he was not ashamed to share it in Instagram.

If you won the bet Drake It would have taken more than a million dollars. However, this fight UFC It was over in less than five minutes. This time, the ex of Kylie Jenner did not run with the same luck as in the Super Bowl 2022, when he won more than a million dollars. But it seems that, with the UFC, stake he doesn’t like him very much. It is not the first time that he has lost a good sum of money in this discipline.

Drake has always remained at the top of the entertainment news controversy. While his relationship with Kylie was one of the most difficult to verify by the press, the rapper was related to another of the Kardashians after he allegedly alluded to a night of passion that he would have had with kim kardashian. Of course this annoyed kanye-west, who in his faithful style, made it public through social networks. Let’s remember that Drake he was also boyfriend of Rihanna and Kanye went to his neck with it at the time.

However, and true to his religion, kanye-west recently smoothed rough edges with Drake in the framework of the separation of Kanye and Kim. The rappers were seen smiling together and many hope that they will soon release a new collaboration. For now, Drake is still in his sports betting and we leave you here the video clip of his success “Laugh Now Cry Later” (Laugh Now and Cry Later).

