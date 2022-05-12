Best Fortnite weapons – The best build for zero construction

We tell you here the 5 best Fortnite weapons that you need yes or yes in your inventory to achieve the long-awaited victory royale.

Since the famous Zero Construction mode was released, Fortnite has not stopped gaining new followers eager to devour information that allows them to improve the results of their games. To help these devotees of the Epic Games game, today we bring you this list of the 5 best fortnite weapons for you to make a balanced “build” to carry from start to finish in battles.

Assault Rifle – Ram Rifle

For medium distances it is possibly the best weapon we can get our hands on. His burst shots are perfect to prevent the recoil from diverting us from the objective, his sight comes in handy to aim at heads and his ammunition management is simple, being a weapon that we will hardly see with the empty magazine if we use it when it touches.

Unlike the common assault rifle, with an annoyed spread, the ram’s bullet drop is more forgiving, making it much easier to aim and control shots. Of course, for close or very distant combat, it becomes almost a useless weapon.

Shotgun – Barrel Shotgun

Of all the shotguns, if I had to keep one it would be the barrel shotgun. The common has too much latency between shots, the automatic can get us out of trouble and the hunter, we better hit the first shot if we don’t want to be sold. However, with the barrel we can leave the trigger pressed that will launch volleys of pellets with a huge dispersion, being lethal up close and almost impossible to miss any shot.

It is the perfect weapon if you do not want to break your head in close combat.

Submachine Gun – Combat Submachine Gun

Although in Zero Construction we only have two types of combat submachine gun, the stinging one is not as effective as the classic one. Although its recoil is terrible, with controlled bursts we can shoot many bullets per second, being deadly at short and medium distances. It is not an ideal weapon for very nervous people, since shooting wildly with it will only lead to missing all shots.

It is also ideal as a weapon to shoot from the hip, having good support and being easy to aim with it. As an alternative to the Drum Shotgun, the Combat SMG is a very welcome option.

Rifle – Heavy Marksman Rifle

We know that snipers are not very popular with novice players. These weapons require a lot of patience to get used to the gravity of the shots, one that can be treacherous as long as we don’t have the trick, since it can sell us some duels at the first missed shot. However, it is a good idea to get used to its operation, because whoever masters a sniper rifle will have the game practically turned in his favor.

Of course, out of the two models out there right now, my recommendation is the heavy version. A shot, a lot of recoil, a difficult fall to predict… but if it hits the target, you have an assured death. What’s more, if we hit the head, the rival may already have 100 shield that we are going to leave him stiff.

Bonus – Health Spray

Along with our pickaxe and 3 of the weapons mentioned above, we would have one more gap to cover from our quick Fortnite inventory. What I can tell you is that you allocate that slot to a healing gadget or item, such as a vehicle deflector or a first aid kit. However, if we get gourmet, I think the best thing we can carry as support is a health spray.

A tiny little thing like this contains 150 healing units, what does this mean? Well, we have a bar and a half of health to heal ourselves. It is applied quickly, we can spray it even running, so it is essential to recover health during a duel or when fleeing from an area already closed by the storm.

These are just some of the recommendations of the best Fortnite weapons

The combinations are getting bigger as more and more weapons are implemented. Of course, this is our favorite because it is effective in practically any situation.

And yours guilty? Are you one of those who use jump balls, jet packs or go with all Rambo shotguns?