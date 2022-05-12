Amal Clooney Opens Up About What Her Marriage To George Clooney Has Really Been Like

11 ocean Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have been happily married for more than seven years, at least apparently happily married as long as they don’t watch Clooney’s famous TV series. emergencies together. While these two don’t talk about her private life very often, we recently received a ruling from her own lawyer about her marriage. Yes, Amal Clooney talked about what her marriage to George Clooney has really been like.

In case you’re curious, marriage has been wonderful for Amal Clooney thanks to an “inspiring” and “supportive” partner. Speaking with Amal Clooney, she learned a bit about what home life is like for couples:

The marriage has been wonderful. I have a partner in my husband who is incredibly inspiring and supportive, and we have a home full of love and laughter.

She didn’t stop there either. She also touched on her and George Clooney’s twins and how impactful becoming her mother has been on her personal life. She said:

It is a joy beyond anything I could have ever imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life and to be a mother, that’s how I get my balance.

George and Amal don’t talk about their marriage very often, so the new comments give us a glimpse into the couple’s lives. Still, there’s a lot in the historical record that we know about how they met and how long they’ve been together.

A history of George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s relationship

When George Clooney met Amal for the first time , it was actually through a mutual friend. Her agent also had the pleasure of meeting her and she told Clooney that she was a woman she could see the actor marrying. Boy, was I right about that!

The funniest part was that George Clooney’s parents were also visiting, so Amal met her future in-laws and her future husband at the same time, according to what Clooney previously told David Letterman on his Netflix show. From there, the former bachelor and Amal exchanged emails with each other. However, Clooney thought he was in the friend zone with Amal for a while. Luckily, Amal was attracted to him. Ocean’s Eleven actor, too, and everything fell into place.

George Clooney became engaged to Amal on August 7, 2014, and married her just over a month later. In 2017, they were blessed with twins, Ella and Alexander, though the Clooneys have since confirmed they are finished having more children in the future. In a podcast episode of WTF with Marc Maron , George Clooney told the presenter that he never intended to marry or be a father. However, he said in the episode that his wife is “the most extraordinary, intelligent, brilliant and beautiful woman” he has ever met and that he “couldn’t be happier.”

While George Clooney has been taking a break from acting for the past four years, he will soon be back in front of the camera with Julia Roberts in her first romantic comedy in years . Tickets to Paradise It will be the fourth film in which he and Julia Roberts will be together with the oceans trilogy, Confessions of a dangerous mind Y Money monster. Clooney also directed the tender bar , marking more behind-the-scenes work for the director.

While we wait for more news about the career and marriage, you can see George Clooney the tender bar using your Amazon Prime subscription.