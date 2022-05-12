Alfredo Talavera gets ‘Bravo’; Pumas wants to ‘calm’ him

ESPN Digital is in the power to ensure that Alfredo Talavera has an agreement with Bravos de Juárez, who would hire him for two campaigns

MEXICO — It gets ‘Bravo’ Alfredo Talavera. And not necessarily because the goalkeeper Cougars have a strong character, but because the goalkeeper is close to reaching an agreement with FC Juarezsince the frontiersmen are willing to meet the needs of the national team.

ESPNDigital is in a position to ensure that ‘logging’ at least it is agreed with the juarenses that they would hire him for two seasons, time that he just requested from the team University to sign a renewal. However, until yesterday, the cats maintained their idea that it would be for a year. The theme is not signed.

There are two factors that stop the signing of Alfred. First, braves must define if finally Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio takes charge of the team or Joaquin del Olmo.

Second, last minute Cougars He launched a last offer that the goalkeeper is seriously analyzing, with which the possibility of signing Talavera is put on ‘stand bye’, although everything is already advanced.

Alfredo Talavera could reach the Bravos de Juárez. picture 7

León Lecanda, a reporter for ESPN, revealed that Talavera “currently receives a salary of 1.5 million pesos per month (75,000 USD per month, equivalent to 900,000 USD per year), with which the bonus of 100,000 USD for signing with Pumas , would represent an increase of 11 per cent of his current salary at the club.

In addition to an additional bonus of 50 thousand USD (1 million pesos) in the event that he is the goalkeeper with the fewest goals in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 and/or Clausura 2023.

On the other hand, John Sutcliffe, an ESPN analyst, broke the news that Talavera has an arrangement with the Braves, and that ESPNDigital has confirmed with close sources.

‘Tala’ became ‘Bravo’ and only University could calm him last minute.