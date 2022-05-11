WWE: There are plans to include a fourth member on Judgment Day

depending on the medium PWInsider, WWE would be planning to add a fourth member to the team led by Edge: The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest they were the first members to join The Rated-R Superstar.

“There has been talk of adding a fourth member to the Judgment Day faction led by Edge, by the WWE board”, was the information published by PW Insider.

At WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania 38the new faction led by former world champion Edge was unveiled, also introducing its first member when Damian Priest he allied himself with Edge after his triumph against A.J. Styles on Sunday night.

At WrestleMania Backlash there was a rematch between the two and Edge defeated AJ Styles again but this time by decision of the referee and the second member of the stable was introduced: Rhea Ripley, who helped the veteran fighter to win against The Phenomenal One.

