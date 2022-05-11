WWE Raw Audience May 9, 2022

The WWE Monday Night RAW audience on Monday, May 9 registered an average of 1,652,000 viewersaccording to the specialized media showbuzzdaily. This represents an increase compared to Show of the previous week, in which 1,581,000 viewers were registered.

This week’s chapter featured several segments and fights of interest, highlighting the fight for the United States Championship between Theory and Cody Rhodes, the return to programming of Alexa Bliss and the main fight of the night, which faced Bianca Belair and Asuka.

Monday Night Raw recorded a Compartir of 0.44 in the demographics of interestcorresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, improving the data of the previous week (0.38).



Audiences WWE RAW 2022

January 3, 2022: 1,716,000 viewers

January 10, 2022: 1,632,000 viewers

January 17, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

January 24, 2022: 1,766,000 viewers

January 31, 2022: 1,865,000 viewers

February 7, 2022: 1,387,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 14, 2022: 1,602,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 21, 2022: 1,825,000 viewers

February 28, 2022: 1,753,000 viewers

March 7, 2022: 1,775,000 viewers

March 14, 2022: 1,700,000 viewers

March 21, 2022: 1,769,000 viewers

March 28, 2022: 1,979,000 viewers

April 4, 2022: 2,101,000 viewers

April 11, 2022: 1,803,000 viewers

April 18, 2022: 1,647,000 viewers

April 25, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

May 2, 2022: 1,581,000 viewers



May 9, 2022: 1,652,000 viewers

