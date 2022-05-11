WWE NXT 2.0: Results May 10, 2022



USA Network Y peacock will broadcast today, May 10, a new episode of WWE NXT 2.0, with Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett at the commentary table, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The show has several attractions, such as the start of the Women’s Tournament “NXT Breakout”, Natalia vs. Cora Jade, Toxic Attraction vs. Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Tag Team Championships; and the debut of Dawn Fyre.

We see a video with everything that happened last week in the main event of NXT Spring Breakin’ between Joe Gacy and Bron Brekker for the NXT Championship.



NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships



Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez

Wendy Choo appears from behind everyone and does a plank jump on the champions before the bell rings. The challengers start dominating the fight, with a work on Dolin’s arm but the champions use their tricks and teamwork to break Perez. However, and with the help of Choo, Perez manages to get the rivals out of the ring and jump over the champions. During the commercials, Choo took all the fury of Toxic Attraction and they dominate the Japanese flush with the canvas, with some quick counts but that always end in one or two. Perez comes to the rescue of Choo with the relief and has Dolin at his mercy, but Mandy Rose interferes at key moments so that the challengers are distracted and take the victory.



Winners and STILL champions: Toxic Attraction.

After the match, the trio hits Choo with the NXT Women’s Championship and beats her up, while Perez was helpless.

The Creed Brothers approach Roderick Strong while he’s practicing with a dummy, and tell him that they didn’t like last week’s win because it was supposed to be a challenge and he didn’t have to get in the way, so they want another match next week. . Strong agrees but now they won’t be alone, as a new member joins Diamond Mine: Damon Kamp.

Joe Gacy arrives at the arena, accompanied by two hooded henchmen. Gacy sends a message to Breakker, claiming that his journey began months ago and that he is far from over, that it was only part of what he can do. He expresses that his cause and his message have been received and there will be great changes in this place, one person at a time. He personally invites Bron to join his cause and his movement. That he will enjoy it and will have no alternative.

Chase University is warming up in the locker room when Sarray tackles them to make a mixed team against Tiffany Stratton and Grayson Waller. Chase at first doesn’t understand anything but Bodhi Hayward tells him if she understood why she took English classes. They both accept Sarray’s invitation.

They show us the Ivy Nile training program to train new recruits, trying to separate from being boys and becoming men. This time, it was Arm Push-ups that the participants had as a test.

They present the eight participants of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on the entrance ramp to the ring, being Fallon Hanley vs. Sloane Jacobs the first match of the contest.



NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament (Round 1)



Fallon Hanley vs. Sloane Jacobs

Jacobs uses his speed to get the upper hand and when he neglects Hanley, he lands a hard headlock. But Hanley is stronger and manages to take the punishment to get ahead of the attack. He has his rival on the canvas and applies a key to his elbow and arm. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen accompany Hanley at ringside. Jacobs tries a surprise count but Hanley wakes up in two. Hanley’s brutal knee when Jacobs was on the canvas and takes the win and the round pass.



Winner: Fallon Hanley.

Santos Escobar expresses that AJ Galante should never have messed with him or his world, that it was disrespectful. And what happened last week will teach Tony D’Angelo not to mess with Legacy of the Ghost’s business.

Tony D’Angelo and his henchmen catch Cruz del Toro getting into Escobar’s car, beat him up, and ask him to send the message to his boss.



Amari Miller vs. Dawn Fyre

Kay Lee Ray makes her debut with a new name and character, finally. Fyre forcefully throws Miller to the mat but Amari gets up and grabs Fyre by the head. Miller looks for the count but Alba is fast and dodges them. Brutal chop on Miller and she responds with a lever to her arm. In the middle, we see Ivy Nile switch to Burpees routine the recruits’ challenge. She double Superkick and a Tornado DDT to leave Miller lying but she is not enough for the victory. Miller applies some kicks and suplexes but does not get the victory either. Fyre’s Swanton Bomb after smashing Miller’s face into the canvas and takes the win on her debut.



Winner: Alba Fyre.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arrive at the parking lot and run into Solo Sikoa, who greets them upon seeing them and closes the arena door in their faces. Angry, Williams and Hayes run off to find another entrance to the compound.

Cora Jade expresses that in the main event she will face a legend, but that she will do it against a fan, and that she is ready to beat her to show her that she is the future of NXT.

Only Sikoa makes his entrance to the ring and takes a microphone. He agrees with the people for supporting him, that they are on the right side. He points out that Hayes and Williams think it’s his time, but it’s Solo’s time. He points out that he was about to get the NXT North American Championship. He expresses that everyone, the fans, the managers and everyone in the locker room knows that he is the next winner of the title. Cameron Grimes interrupts and assures him that even though he respects him, he will give him a chance alone with him, since he promised and he will have his word. Hayes and Williams come out from behind and give the champion a beating, while Sikoa watches everything. However, he does not stand still and defends Grimes from his abusers and makes them run away.

Escobar and Elektra Lopez wonder where Cruz is but Santos tells her that he is always late. Joaquin Wilde sees the empty truck and runs to see, discovering that del Toro is missing. He calls D’Angelo to demand where Cruz is and Cruz assures him that he did it to send a warning to Legacy of the Ghost if they continue to challenge him. Tony wants a fight with Santos Escobar and threatens him saying that he will end the Legacy of the Ghost and his legacy. Santos scoffs and hangs up the call, making D’Angelo angry.

Nathan Franzer expresses that it was great to have that matchup with Grayson Waller and take in his NXT 2.0 debut. Xyon Quinn interrupts him, Wes Lee too, so they go it alone and challenge Quinn and Lee to a match.



Tiffany Stratton and Grayson Waller vs. Sarray and Andre Chase (with Boghi Hayward)

Chase and Waller begin the fight, with Chase having an advantage as he controls Grayson’s movements and blocks every attempt to knock him down. Stratton gets in to stop the attack from continuing but Sarray tries to get in, though she is attacked by Stratton. Sarray’s bridge submission but Stratton grabs her hair to cut her lock. Simultaneous stomping, messing with people and spelling out Chase University. After the commercials, Waller dominates Chase and prevents him from taking over from Sarray. Stratton does switch with Chase to hit Sarray and takes over for Grayson again. The Japanese gets angry and intervenes with Waller but she is taken out by Tiffany. Sarray takes the Hot Tag and applies the blows on Tiffany very effectively. Grayson wants to face the Japanese but Chase makes him fall and grabs him by the ears for Sarray’s Dropkick. All set for Stratton’s count but Hayward sounds a bugle and the referee stuns, even though Sarray touched the rope. Stratton is distracted by Bodhi and receives a Roll-Up from Sarray for the win.



Winners: Sarray and Andre Chase.

Now Ivy Nile has the new recruits with another job in the challenge: Bulgarian Weight Pack Lunges. Several give up for the efforts and a few continue walking.

Robert Stone highlights Von Wagner’s aggressive qualities and the reason for his actions against Ikemen Jiro four weeks ago, but Jiro himself interrupts them to hit Wagner, until they are separated by referees and security.

Backstage, we see an Indi Hartwell saddened by the departure of her ex-husband. Mandy Rose tries to comfort her in a weird way, saying that she thinks it’s weird that a man leaves Mandy Rose, and not Hartwell, making fun of her.



NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament (Round 1)



Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace

Grace denies shaking hands with Lyons and lands a forearm blow to her face, which Lyons counters with a kick, knocking her to the mat. Grace’s Armbar fails to have an effect and Lyons cuts with a Powerbomb. Grace tries to overpower the blonde with kicks and trying to knock her down to bring things to the mat, but Lyons lands a tremendous suplex, a forearm and the final Leg Split for the win.



Winner: Nikkita Lyons.

Ivy Nile takes the challenge to another level, with a ropes battle between the only two remaining recruits, and then with the last one doing Pull-Ups with a chain around their necks.



Cora Jade vs. Natalie

Jade is not intimidated by Natalya and attacks her with everything she has, but the veteran resists well, she even tries to get a quick win but the young girl does not let herself be defeated and this frustrates the former Divas champion. Nattie tries the Sharpshooter but is stopped by Cora and takes Nattie to a corner, to try the superplex but is blocked. Angry, Natalya wants to break Cora’s knee against one of her posts but Jade causes her to crash into the post. Cora’s Roll-Up but only reaches two. Knee and leaves Nattie lying down, double stomp on her back and look for the count that ends in two. Jade tries the Sharpshooter on Nattie, her own medicine, but the beterana is more resistant and cuts the key. Because of her knee pain, Cora can’t dropkick correctly and she falls to the canvas, served for Nattie’s Sharpshooter that, after struggling for a few minutes, she can’t disarm. However, the referee stopped the fight when Jade could not continue, without her having come to surrender.



Winner: Natalya.

After the match, Natalya defiantly approaches a prone Cora Jade, but instead of attacking her, Nattie holds out her hand. Jade is suspicious but Natalya assures her that she is sincere with her show of respect and takes her hand. She helps her up and they hug to close the show.

