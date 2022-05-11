Will Smith: another movie that is delayed after the scandal of the Oscars

For many years, Will Smith He stood out for constantly joining new projects and for being part of some films that obtained good box office receipts. Of course, like any actor, he also faced productions that were really criticized.

However, until now he was far from the scandals and fully focused on all the movies he was going to release in the near future. What he did not know is that all this was about to change with the Oscar awards of this 2022.

When this edition was broadcast on the small screen, the actor was still far from controversy and was about to become the big winner of the category. Best Actor for his work in king richard. An award that she ended up receiving, but in the midst of the scandal.

His consecration was overshadowed by his confrontation with Chris Rock, who minutes before took the stage to present a category and carried out a monologue full of jokes that were out of place. We all know how this ended: the humorist made fun of the alopecia of Jada Pinkett Smiththe actor got on stage and hit Rock. Then he asked her not to talk about his wife anymore, and the situation became more and more tense.

Will Smith is facing big problems.

Will Smith is still in trouble and now another project is being delayed

When Will Smith hit Chris Rock in the Oscar awards, his acting career began to suffer the consequences of this act of violence and fury. In this way, the Academy prohibited him from appearing at the event for a decade.

But this was not the only thing he had to deal with. It was also revealed that she decided to enter a rehabilitation clinic to deal with his fits of anger, and his wife was against him for having defended her with violence. To this we must add the great problems that he faces in his artistic career. After the controversy that he starred in, several production companies decided to turn their backs on him and cancel or delay projects he was going to star in.

The first was Netflixwho decided to cancel the film Bright. It was the sequel to the film released in 2017, which was called by the same name and was directed by David Yesterday. Also National Geographic canceled another of the premieres that had him as the protagonist.

In addition to this project, Will Smith might as well run out emancipation. This is a movie that was going to be broadcast on AppleTV+, but that is now in full pause and will suffer delays in the future. I was going to have Antoine Fuqa as director and his script had been written by William N Collage. As for its premiere, it was expected that this production will be released during this year. But now, it will apparently do so in 2023.

Regarding its history, it presents us with a fugitive slave who will escape from his pursuers through the Louisiana swamp. His goal is to join the Union Army, as it is his only chance to gain freedom.

