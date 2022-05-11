Will Smith: another movie that is delayed after the scandal of the Oscars

For many years, Will Smith He stood out for constantly joining new projects and for being part of some films that obtained good box office receipts. Of course, like any actor, he also faced productions that were really criticized.

However, until now he was far from the scandals and fully focused on all the movies he was going to release in the near future. What he did not know is that all this was about to change with the Oscar awards of this 2022.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker