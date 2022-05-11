Why are Johnny Depp’s lawyers celebrating Amber Heard mentioning Kate Moss?

Johnny Depp’s lawyers celebrated with gestures of satisfaction in the room that Amber Heard mentioned during her statement an alleged episode of violence by the actor towards one of his ex-partners in the 1990s, the model Kate Moss. There is a rumor that Depp pushed the supermodel down the stairs, an alleged event from the past that, according to the gestures of the actor’s lawyers, could give the actor and the model the opportunity to deny that story.

Lawyers are not allowed to introduce misconduct that is not strictly related to the case, but with Heard bringing up the incident, this opens the door for Moss to be called as a witness to address Heard’s accusation of Depp. Before, the model’s participation as a witness had been ruled out due to her insignificance in the case.

Hear’s statement

Heard said that he attacked Depp in the face for fear that he would push his sister Whitney down a staircase

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will meet again on May 16. EFE

This possible mistake of the actress of Aquaman, that could play against her in the trial since it is known that Moss and Depp are currently friends, it occurred when she told the jury a fight between her ex-husband and her in March 2015 in which she hit him in the face out of fear to push her sister Whitney down a flight of stairs.

Heard said he “instantly” thought of “Kate Moss and the stairs,” prompting Depp’s lawyer to turn to celebrate with his colleagues and raise his fist in applause.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were one of the most fashionable couples at the time. Own

Heard previously alleged that the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean he had pushed Moss down a flight of stairs during Depp’s other libel trial against Heard in the UK in 2020, which was much less scandalous and media-heavy as it was held behind closed doors.





Elena Castells

Heard’s testimony in this trial has been heartbreaking. The hardest moment of the trial was experienced when Amber Heard tearfully assured that in 2015, during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean in Australia, Depp first threatened to cut her neck with a bottle and then penetrated her with the aforementioned object. .

In 2009, Heard was accused of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend, Tasya van Ree, who after a first complaint said the incident was a “misunderstanding” and that the charges against Heard were quickly dropped.