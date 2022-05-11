Why Allbirds shoes are the favorites of celebrities

Logically, we couldn’t resist for long and tried the allbirds tennis ourselves, as far as we can say with a clear conscience that they deliver what they promise. Particular advantages were the very soft lining (which really makes the socks completely superfluous) and the fact that the shoe can be washed in the washing machine at home without any problem, particularly with the light colored models, this is a great advantage. In addition to the classic shades (blue, gray, black and white), the popular allbirds tennis they are also often available in new, limited color combinations.

Comfort and sustainability in the foreground

From the manufacture of the sole to the laces, the allbirds tennis are carbon neutral thanks to sustainable practices such as the use of natural materials and financial support for climate protection projects. Popular with celebrities, the shoes are made with a revolutionary wool fabric and renewable materials that respect the environment. Any brand that helps us reduce our CO₂ emissions and keep our feet comfortable definitely deserves a closer look.

It is not surprising that the allbirds tennis They have become in a short time the favorite model of the whole world. However, the brand has found its biggest fan in Leonardo Dicapriowho has even invested in the brand.

Perhaps the brand sounds familiar to you due to the recent launch of the Adizero x AllbirdsHowever, calling it a shoe brand is not entirely accurate, at least not recently. From now on, the brand also offers a selection of garments: basics that should not be missing in any wardrobe, such as jackets puffer, knitwear and t-shirts.

Article originally published in GQ Germany.