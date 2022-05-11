FANS of music superstar Katy Perry witnessed how the singer’s mainstream evolution was a far cry from her religious upbringing.

Aside from Katy’s high-profile pop music career and her performance as host of American Idol, audiences are curious to know more about her relationship with her father, Keith Hudson.

Who is Katy Perry’s father, Keith Hudson?

Katy Perry’s father, Keith Hudson, is a Pentecostal pastor from Santa Barbara.

However, he wasn’t always a devoted preacher: Perry told journalist Katie Couric in 2009 that his father was a friend of 1960s psychologist Timothy Leary, who advocated the use of psychedelic drugs.

She said, “He was a part of Strawberry Fields Forever.”

They found God, you know? They needed to find God. It’s not that they needed to find God, God found them, actually.”

However, Keith claims that God spoke to him 49 years ago in an apple orchard, an experience he says “transformed” his life.

Since then, Keith has been a devout Christian.

Katy has talked about how her family used to picket rock concerts together, including a Marilyn Manson concert, where they would hand out flyers on “How to Find God.”

Keith is married to Katy’s mother, Mary Christine Hudson.

The pair tour America giving sermons.

Katy has said that her mother was also a rocker in the sixties and that she used to date Jimi Hendrix.

What has Katy Perry said about her relationship with her dad?

In a recent post on her Instagram, Katy Perry expressed how “proud” she was of her new online political T-shirt company.

However, he stated that he did not “always agree” with his father, a pastor of the church.

Katy previously said she wasn’t allowed to listen to rock music, eat certain foods, or go out with her friends because of their “connotation with the devil.”

In 2016, The Sun reported that Keith had delivered a series of sermons condemning his daughter’s career.

In one sermon, Keith ranted, “They ask how I can preach if I feature a girl who sang about kissing another girl.

“I was at a Katy concert where there were 20,000. I’m watching this generation and they were doing it. It almost looked like a church.

“I stood there and cried and kept crying and crying. They are loving and worshiping the wrong thing.”

Why has Katy Perry been criticized after her father’s online video?

The singer is under fire for praising her father’s “non-partisan” clothing line.

The pop star gushed how “proud” he was of his Nothing But American T-shirts, which he says aim to end the “divisiveness that is destroying the country” amid the current tense political climate.

In a video that Katy shared on Instagram, her father says: “Are you tired of the division that is destroying our country? Are you sick of losing your family and friends because they just don’t agree with your political views?

“Well I am, and I know there are a lot of people out there who have the same feeling the same way,” he said at the beginning of the clip.

He continued: “No matter what you think, at the end of the day we are all Americans and I designed this shirt because I want people to know that, even if you have a different religion or political opinion than me.” I will still be there for you.

“I will continue to consider you my friend, my neighbor, and my fellow American.”

Jewelry designer Markus Molinary expressed his disappointment in a comment below Katy’s post.

He wrote: “Sorry I LOVE YOU but this is a BIG NO for me! It is not a political issue. It is ‘simply’ a human rights issue.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to reverse the Obama-era rule that includes gender identity in the Affordable Care Act’s definition of sex is an act of deliberate discrimination and inequality.

“It’s about human respect, and right now we have to take a good look at ourselves and ask ourselves who we’re becoming if we’re justifying or defending the most basic rights imaginable… It’s NOT okay to cover it up with a t-shirt.” .”

One user tweeted: “You have [been] my literal spine for 10 years, and this has to be the deafest, bleached out thing I’ve ever seen.”

Katy has previously revealed that her parents voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.