Who are the children of Meryl Streep and what do they do

In addition to being a multi-award winning actress, meryl streep is a proud mom of four who raised with the man she chose as her life partner in 1978, Don Gummer. Together they have Henry Wolfe, Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer, and this is their story and what they do with their lives.

Who is Meryl Streep’s son? Henry Wolfe Gummer

Henry was born on November 13, 1979, he is the eldest son of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer; he is currently 42 years old, has a wife and a daughter.





Following in her mother’s footsteps, her appearances in movies were Lying in 2006, The Wait in 2011, and a brief appearance on The Good Shepherd. But perhaps the most remarkable thing about his career is the musical field, since he co-founded the indie pop band Well done Silva.

An EP and a full album came out with this group, but after they broke up Henry dedicated himself to being a solo artist. After many good reviews for his music, he played in Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In terms of personal life, he married Tamryn storm hawker in 2019, and according to her social networks she is an acupuncturist, herbalist and bodyworker. They had their first daughter in 2020, Ida June, who is already a year old.

Mary Willa ‘Mamie’ Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep

The second daughter of Meryl and Don was born on August 3, 1983, she is currently 38 years old and is a renowned actress who graduated in Theater and Communication from Northwestern University.

One of his film debuts when he was older was The Hoax (2006), where he shared the screen with Richard Gere. and in the movie Evening she played the role of the younger version of her mom.

Another important theatrical debut was with the Broadway play Les Iiasons dangereuses in 2008. The last thing he did in cinema was the film separation, thriller directed by William Brent Bell premiered in 2021.

After a year and a half of dating, Mamie married the Broadway actor benjamin walker in 2009 at Meryl’s home in Connecticut —and in an interview with Mamie US Mamie said “my mom loves it!” But in 2013 they announced their ‘amicable’ separation.

got engaged to the writer mehar sethi and in 2018 they revealed that they were expecting their first baby; they married the following year in February and had a boy.

Grace Jane Gummer, Meryl Streep’s third daughter

Meryl Streep’s 36-year-old daughter was born on May 9, 1986, and although she received a degree in Art History and Italian in 2008 from the same college as her mother, she built up an extensive career in film, television and theater.

The two television shows for which he has had the most visibility are The Newsroom Y American Horror Story: Freak Show.

But perhaps one of the most notorious acts of the young actress is related to her love life. She was married for 42 days with the musician Tay Strathairn (from 2019 to 2020), and they finally signed the divorce.

As a surprise and after a year of dating, Grace married the musician and producer in 2021 Mark Ronson —Oscar winner for the song ‘Shallow’ and ex-husband of singer and actress Joséphine de La Baume—.

Louisa Jacobson Gummer, the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Louisa Jacobson – that’s her professional name – was born on June 12, 1991. Meryl’s youngest daughter is 30 years old and has a degree in Psychology, but with a view to a career in front of the cameras.

He has a Master of Fine Arts in Acting and attended the British American Drama Academy in Oxford. Finally her debut will be with the series The Gilded Age (about what you didn’t know about the New York aristocracy).

In addition to acting, she is also dedicated to modeling.