When does Fast and Furious 10 come out? Official release date, previews, cast

They have passed more than twenty years since the release of the first chapter of the “Fast and Furious” saga”And the success of the public remains unchanged even after all this time. Will the tenth chapter follow in the footsteps of its predecessors?

To find out, we’ll have to wait another year. The filmin fact, previously announced for 2021, exactly twenty years after the first, will be released in 2023. To know the official release date, previews and cast, keep reading the article and you will know more.

The first 9 films of the saga

The vicissitudes of Dominic Toretto and the crazy races of unleashed boliti have given a great show of themselves in the 9 previous films of the saga. Since 2001, a series of breathtaking events have followed one another, on the big screen and then on TV, which certainly did not bore the spectators.

The appreciation from the fans and the box office receipts do not suggest that the saga will end with the tenth episode, in fact, the grand finale should arrive with the eleventh film. But let’s see the releases in chronological order:

First film 2001: Fast and Furious

Second film 2003: 2 Fast 2 Furious

Third film 2006: The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Fourth film 2009: Fast & Furious – Original parts only.

From the fourth film onwards, the title changes, taking only the numbering corresponding to the number of the release. The following are therefore produced:

Fast & Furious 5 – 2011

F.ast & Furious 6 – 2013

Fast & Furious 7 – 2015

Fast & Furious 8 – 2017

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga – 2020.

Furthermore, in 2019, the spin off of the saga is distributed: Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw.

Official release date and previews

The ninth film of Fast and Furious ends with the scene of Deckard Shaw and Han who re-see each other to the great surprise and disappointment of the first. Deckard, in fact, in Tokyo Drift kills Han (or so it seemed).

To find out what happens next we have to wait for the release of the tenth film. If you are wondering if there is already an official date, you will be happy to know that the answer is “YES”: May 19, 2023.



As already anticipated, the film should have been released in 2021, was then postponed to 2022 and finally to 7 April 2023. The new date is May 19, 2023 and it should be the final one.

A new director will direct the film: Louis Leterrier. The latter quickly took over the direction of the film initially entrusted to Justin Lin, historical of the series. Justin Lin’s abandonment, apparently, was the unprofessional attitude of actor Vin Diesel, just as happened with his colleague. Dwayne Johnson.

What will happen in the new film to the main and secondary protagonists? It is not yet known. Nobody indeed made statements about the Fast and Furious 10 plot and the trailer hasn’t been released yet.

Cast of Fast and Furious 10

There certainly won’t be Dwayne Johnson who left the saga because of the perenno clashes with Vin Dieselthough, it appeared in the spin off and may appear in others in the works as well.

Instead, the cast of film number 9 has been reconfirmed. In the tenth film of the saga there will be: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez. The cast also joined Jhon Cena who should play Dom Torello’s fradello (Vin Diesel).