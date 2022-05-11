WhatsApp: how to send audios with the voice of Chavo del 8 and without installing strange apps? | WPP | trick | Android | iPhone | Smartphone

WhatsApp developers, the instant messaging application most downloaded today, not only allow you to communicate through text messages, since you can also send photos, videos, emojis, stickers and voice notes. If this last function is your favorite, you will jump for joy when you learn that there is a secret trick so that the audio is heard as if it had been said by the Chavo del Ocho. Do you want to learn how? Here we are going to teach you.

In general, to modify the audios that are sent through WhatsApp, Telegram or another instant messaging application, it is necessary to download strange programs on your phone. Luckily, this trick does not require the installation of any unknown software and the best thing is that it works on Android and iPhone phones.

Keep in mind that the audios of Chavo del Ocho that you will send via WhatsApp do not resemble the voice of Roberto Gómez Bolaños (Chespirito), since this software tries to imitate the animated version that this character had in a program that the Mexican company Televisa began broadcasting at the end of 2006.

How to send WhatsApp audios with the voice of Chavo del Ocho?

1. Open the Google Chrome, Brave or other browser app you have on your smartphone

2. Write the following “https://fakeyou.com/” in the address bar

3. A FakeYou web page will appear. Here you will have to choose the “Español/Spanish” option to choose only the voices in that language.

4. Subsequently, you must select the voice of the animated Chavo of the eight. Remember that there are other options like SpongeBob, Master Yoda, Homer Simpson, etc.

5. Once you have chosen your character, you will have to write the phrase you want to send via WhatsApp.

6. That would be it. He presses the “talk” and “clear” buttons and waits. This may take a few seconds or minutes.

7. When it finishes processing, FakeYou will show the result that you must download and send to your WhatsApp friends. Note that it also works on WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.