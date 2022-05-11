what to buy in case of a millionaire win

A Jackpot of 203 million euros, at the moment the highest prize pool up for grabs by a game in the world. There is great expectation also in Lecco for the Superenalotto draw on Thursday 12 May, when many dream of winning the huge, almost record-breaking figure: the record is close, quantified in 209 million won in 2019 in Lombardy, in Praise. In any case, a mind-boggling prize that would allow you to take off more than one whim. But, exactly, what?

As a joke, taking the inspiration from the Agimeg agency, we tried to draw up a list of “extravagant” things that could be done if the elusive Superenalotto sixth is hit. Remembering that, if you win, there are endless things more useful than what you will read below, but certainly less fun.

What do I buy?

An island in the Indian ocean

An entire island among the most expensive in the world like Rangyai Island, Thailand east of Phuket, 110 acres, complete with drinking water, electric generators and cell phone signals.

Price: 160 million US dollars, just over 151 million euros!

The car of dreams

Rated as the most expensive machine in the world, the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta was created to celebrate Horacio Pagani’s 60th anniversary, and only three were made. “Barchetta” because it has no roof, it is equipped with an 800 hp engine, V12 and 7.3 liters from AMG. The price is between 15 and 20 million euros.

A vacation in space

8 days in Earth orbit on the International Space Station (ISS), departing aboard the Crew Dragon owned by Space X. Ticket per person: approximately 52 million euros. So you could also bring some family members into space.

Sitting next to Jeff Bezos …

200 million euros are worth about 61 thousand shares of Amazon, the e-commerce giant. With this amount of shares you could also get a seat on the company’s board of directors.

Mom, I’ll buy Bologna

Purchase of the Bologna football team. Its value is in fact estimated at 146 million euros.

A castle in California

Hearst Castle, Los Angeles features 56 bedrooms, 61 bathrooms, 19 living rooms, 127 acres of gardens, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, movie theaters, and the largest private exotic animal zoo. in the world. The value of the property is almost 180 million euros.

Rented by English royalty

It is rumored that Queen Elizabeth of England no longer wants to live in Buckingham Palace, so British real estate agencies are starting their appraisals. For the moment the rent of the house, with its 775 rooms, has been estimated at the modest sum of 15 million euros per month. Windsor Castle, very dear to the queen, would cost around 11 million euros a month, while the nearby Frogmore Cottage, lent to Herry and Meghan, is limited to just over 20 thousand euros a month. William’s Kate property in Kensington Palace, consisting of various wings and apartments and housing countless royalty, including Princess Diana, would cost just € 2 million in rent a month.

Messi’s poster? Better him in person

The purchase from PSG of the seven Ballon d’Or star Lionel Messi, and the payment of his salary for 4 years. Total cost of the operation: 180 million euros.

Super yacht on the lake

For a 100-meter, 3-deck super yacht, with designer interiors and lifeboat, the price is around 100 million euros.

Bullion passions