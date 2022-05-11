What Ncuti Gatwa’s Choice For ‘Doctor Who’ Means For The Future Of ‘Sex Education’

Photo credit: Scott Garfitt for BAFTA – Shutterstock

This article contains no spoilers. Doctor Who.

We are living, without a doubt, the best professional moment of Ncuti Gatwa. Upon word that he will become our 14th Doctor, shockwaves of celebration have been felt across the internet—a rather unexpected choice, but a totally inspired one.

Gatwa, better known as the vibrant and charismatic Eric Effiong in sex educationhas been a fan favorite since season one, and memes of the actor calling the Daleks “dirty pigs” have quickly populated social media, but what does Gatwa’s arrival in the TARDIS mean for the future? from sex education?

In DigitalSpy we know that the filming of the fourth season of sex ed it’s going to start soon, and will probably last until October/November. This coincides perfectly with the current shooting block of Doctor Who which has already started at Bad Wolf Studios, and is estimated to wrap up sometime in July.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein – Getty Images

Although it seems that both series have been lucky in their programming, there is a second block of filming of quien which will start in late 2022 and continue well into the summer of 2023. Although few details are known, this second block is much more important in its duration and probably also in its scope, potentially related to the 60th anniversary of the series in November.

This calls into question the possible filming of the fifth season of sex education: given the propensity of Doctor Who shooting abroad in recent years, the 14th Doctor might not even be in the country by the time sex education resume your shoot.

Hollywood has also taken notice of the series’ other talented stars, casting doubt on the possibility of a fifth series. Emma Mackey’s role as co-star of death on the nile was one of the first clear indications that the distribution of sex ed could start appearing in bigger companies and blockbusters.

It seems that Mackey is interested in making the leap to film, as she also has her first leading role in Emilythe Bronte biopic, as well as a role in Barbieby Greta Gerwig.

And even without Doctor WhoGatwa himself has drawn the attention of Steven Spielberg for Masters of the Airand will also appear alongside Mackey in Barbie. Tanya Reynolds, who plays Lily on the series, is also following in her footsteps, and is in the Sky/HBO dark comedy, babyas well as landing a role in an upcoming Sony Pictures feature film.

The cast is extraordinarily talented. In fact, his acting ability is one of the reasons the series is so popular. And because of that, it’s hard to see how sex ed could go on without one of the Moordale students leaving, let alone three.

However, it seems that the directors of the series could have prepared for this eventuality. The circumstances surrounding the end of the third season of sex edwith that ominous and seemingly permanent closure of Moordale High, leaves a huge crack in the physical spaces of the series.

Photo credit: Netflix

The actual space of the school provided the impetus for a plethora of pivotal narrative moments, from Lily’s adult-themed musical to Principal Hope’s regressive sex education mandates. And while Maeve will likely return from her scholarship, without a significant time jump it seems uncertain how she will continue to interact with the other cast members.

Even Eric and Adam’s heartbreaking breakup seemed to wrap up one of the couple’s arcs and send the other on a conclusive journey of self-acceptance. Although not all loose ends have been tied up, it appears that sex ed is starting to bind them.

Everything indicates that the fourth season of sex education It could be the last, although there is still no official announcement from Netflix.

With Gatwa assuming the mantle of a British institution, along with multiple cast members turning heads in Hollywood, it seems hard to imagine that a fifth season would be possible without significant delays or even the loss of some of the series’ heavyweights like Maeve, Eric and Lily.

Moordale’s future hangs in the balance, as does that of the series, but despite this, it seems that creator Laurie Nunn plans to make sure that sex ed end with a triumph, rather than a premature end.