What happens to Jack at the end of the movie?

The glow It is one of the most famous psychological horror films in the history of cinema, which is based on the homonymous work of Stephen King from 1977 and was directed by Stanley Kubrick, It is also starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, and Danny Lloyd.

However, due to the controversial personality of the main character, not many viewers managed to fully understand what is really happening to him at the end of the movie.

The Deadly Madness of Jack Torrance

The plot of the film is very simple. Its main character, Jack Torrance, who is a Struggling writer, he takes a job as a caretaker at the Overlook Hotel, which is isolated and closed for five months in the winter.

However, Jack’s mental state in The glow it becomes questionable. Since then the manager tells him that the previous caretaker, Delbert Grady killed his entire family and then himself in the place.

This is how the man he surrenders to the forces that sent Grady to his death. And then he tries to kill his own wife and son.

However, as with most Stephen King books, Jack freezes in the hotel’s bush maze while his wife and son manage to escape his madness. And when he realizes that he is mentally lost, Jack collapses on the ground and accepts his fate.

What really happens to the character Jack Torrance at the end of the movie The glow?

While it is clear to all that the man died in the labyrinth, the last shot of the film shows him in front of a crowd. This in a photograph dated in the «Ball of July 4, 1921″. So it is inferred that his spirit is still alive in the Overlook Hotel.

According to Far Out Magazine, what really happens to Jack in The glow is by what happens in the family. This after his wife and son are still in shock over a mysterious incident. Who saw him dislocate his shoulder of the latter in a drunken spree.

Also, Jack had just lost his job and clearly he is not in a healthy state of mind. This is how he develops a resentment towards them, so the empty Overlook Hotel is a perfect place for a confrontation, added to the spirits that push him to the limit.

So this enclosure manipulates it with those ghostly advice from the “permanent residents” of the hotel.

This is how, as soon as Jack dies, the prophecy that Grady tells him at the beginning of the film is fulfilled. “You are the caretaker. You have always been the caretaker. I should know, sir; I’ve always been here”. So his soul is trapped forever in the hotel.