Westworld Season 4 Casts Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose

MADRID, May 11. (CultureLeisure) –

After what hbo max announce that Westworld Season 4 Coming June 26 and launch a bloody and disturbing trailer loaded with surprises, the science fiction series records for its new chapters to Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

Thus, the award-winning actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Storyand that will also be in Kraven the Hunter one of the spin-offs about Sony Pictures Spider-Manjoins the cast of the new episodes of the HBO Max series.

According to CBR, the announcement of the incorporation of DeBose to the cast came precisely with Westworld Season 4 trailer release. And although for the moment the role that she will play in the plot remains secret, what is known is that He will be a recurring character.

As fans of the series will already know, it was in May 2020 when the third installment of Westworld concluded and its continuation has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new batch of episodes of the series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy finished shooting its fourth season last December.

In addition to DeBose, these eight new chapters will also feature The return of Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay Ed Harris like the Man in Black or Jeffrey Wright like Bernard Lowe. Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols and angela sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather round out the cast.