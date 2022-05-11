Watch free movies online without downloading: you can’t miss this action movie on PlutoTV

If you are bored this afternoon and you want to watch something without having to pay for a streaming service like Netflix, this option is ideal for you. We tell you how you can watch free movies online without downloading on PlutoTV and about City of Shadows, the action movie on PlutoTV that you cannot miss.

This film tells the story of ex-cop Billy Taggart, played by Mark Wahlberg, who sees an opportunity to redeem himself when the powerful mayor of New York, Nicolas Hostetler, played by Russell Crowe, calls him for a special job.

This is the cast:

Watch free movies online without downloading: PlutoTV

In Pluto TV you can get more than 40 different television channels (which vary from country to country), and the catalog is updated every month. It is not only possible to access the platform from the computer, since they have an official application for mobile devices. Likewise, it is also possible to see the content dubbed into Latin Spanish if you are one of those who do not like subtitles.

Another advantage of this platform is that it is not necessary to register to start using it. That yes, because it works in a similar way to traditional television, you must be aware of the schedules of programming and content, just as you cannot pause, repeat or advance the content you are watching.