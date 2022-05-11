‘Was it Will Smith?’ Chris Rock jokes after assault suffered by Dave Chappelle at a show

After the incident that occurred during the Oscars between Will Smith and Chris Rock, we had not heard more from the comedian… until now. And he didn’t miss the opportunity to make a joke related to Smith, even though he was close to a risky situation.

He is also a comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked this tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles where he was offering a Show as part of the festival Netflix is ​​a Jokeorganized by the platform streaming.

How was the attack on Dave Chappelle?

This happened while Chappelle, a comedian who has generated controversy for his jokes considered transphobic, was performing his routine stand-up on stage when a man in the audience “ran to the stage and lunged at (Chappelle) knocking him to the ground”tweeted US reporter Sharon Carpenter, who was on site at the time of the incident.

Several videos of the incident are circulating on the internet, showing the moment in which the attack on Dave, who was not injured. The attacker, identified as Isaiah Lee, 23He was detained by security guards at the venue and charged with the crime of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Los Angeles Police spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli.

Chris Rock’s joke about Will Smith

Another of the guests on the Netflix special was Chris Rockwho was in the same place and after the attack on Chappelle, 48, took advantage of the stage to joke about the situation that had just occurred.

“Was that Will Smith?”, Rock said, alluding to the moment when the actor from I’m legend He went on stage at the Oscars to slap her for having joked about Jada Pinkett’s alopecia.

After the presenter’s comment, he unleashed a wave of laughter and applause from the public that was present.

Continuing with the jokes, the attacked comedian also took the opportunity to play with the fact that Jamie Foxx helped him at the time of the attack. “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” said Chappelle. “I thought that was part of the show, I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” Foxx replied.

Later, Chappelle, using his transphobic humor, labeled her attacker as a trans man (what would his argument be? Who knows), which caused a wave of criticism on social networks.