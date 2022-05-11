viral moments on social networks

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been publicly broadcast, transcending beyond the courts and flooding social networks with different moments that ended up being viral in the digital environment.

During several sessions, the actor Pirates of the Caribbean He presented his version before the judge, the jurors and, in general, all the people who have followed the broadcasts of the trial. Subsequently, it was the turn of Amber Heard, who has also testified about the alleged events of abuse that she suffered from her ex-partner.

During Johnny Depp’s turn to testify there were several moments that were replicated on social networks. One of them had to do with the question that Amber Heard’s lawyer asked the actor’s bodyguard a curious question.

In the video, Heard’s lawyer is heard asking Malcolm Connolly whether or not it was true that Depp was urinating in the hallway of the couple’s home in Australia during an argument in 2015. Connolly answered with a resounding no and was again challenged with the following. “Mr. Depp pulled out his penis?”

This caused laughter in court, but even more so when his bodyguard replied as follows: “I think I would remember seeing Mr. Depp’s penis.” Immediately, the camera stayed with the actor, registering how he could not resist laughing and ended up covering his face with his arm.

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is amazing: • Amber does not testify

• Amber’s lawyer hesitating

Now, the spotlight is on Amber Heard, who has recently taken the stand to present her version of events. In that sense, the actress has also starred in moments that were recorded on camera and were quickly replicated on social networks.

In one of them, the cameras captured Amber Heard when she took her handkerchief to wipe her nose, however, the way she did it did not go unnoticed by Internet users. In fact, Several users of social networks dared to say that the actress had inhaled cocaine during her statement, a fact for which there is no proof.

Another viral Amber Heard moment also involved her bandana. The video shows how the actress wipes her nose, but the movement becomes unnatural when she notices that they are taking pictures of her. The actress looks to where the cameras are, stands still for a moment and concludes its action when the image has already been captured.

The video has prompted several criticisms on social networks, especially from Internet users who dismiss her accusations against Johnny Depp and point her out to “act” during her interventions.

Unexpected reaction to Johnny Depp

In the middle of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the cameras also recorded the exact moment in which both interpreters met face to face in the Fairfax County Court in Virginia, United States.

Everything happened at a time when the actress finished testifying against her ex-partner and got off the stand. It was at that moment that they both crossed paths for a few seconds, She took a step back when she saw Johnny Depp up close and made a face of astonishment, as if she were scared.

Later, in the images, Johnny Depp was seen raising his shoulders, after quickly seeing the actress. He then he moved her mouth, as if trying to smile. Later, Amber Heard turned again to look with some annoyance at the place where her ex-partner was. Finally, she quickly withdrew from the podium, while Depp looked back at her slightly from behind.

Did he quote dialogue from a movie?

Another point that emerged on social networks had to do with the alleged reference that Amber Heard made to the film’s dialogue. The Talented Mr. Ripley. Although the story of the film has nothing to do with the legal situation between the ex-partner, netizens made a comparison between what was declared in court and the dialogue between Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon in a scene from the 1999 film.