Venus Williams was the real winner of the Miami Grand Prix weekend

Ads

More on: Formula 1 Venus Williams took bus to Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix Carter Reum saves Paris Hilton DJ set amid technical difficulties in Miami LeBron James celebrates hard over Miami Grand Prix weekend LeBron James , Jamie Foxx, Meek Mill crash at the W Series afterparty

From the Grand Slam to the Grand Prix.

Venus Williams was the party circuit champion as she celebrated the inaugural weekend of the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old tennis star toured the South Florida city, where she was spotted hopping from venue to venue as A-listers flooded the party scene.

On Friday night, Williams made an appearance at 1 Oak’s F1 Oak pop-up party at 23rd Club, where Jamie Foxx and Tyga took over the DJ booth. A source tells Page Six that the athlete was joined by a group of friends and took pictures with fans.

Later in the evening, Venus and Serena Williams attended the American Express Presents Carbone Beach dinner. An insider told us exclusively that the sisters “just showed up” and “ended up sneaking in through the back door.”

“Venus and Serena were pretty much hung up all night,” the insider said, adding, “They arrived at 11 and went out until the party ended after 1am.”

Williams was seen greeting chef Mario Carbone after sneaking into Carbone Beach with sister Serena Williams on Friday at Carbone Beach

Also attending the starred party were LeBron James, James Corden, Derek Jeter, David Beckham, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

On Saturday, Venus looked chic in a sexy black dress as she danced at her VIP table while Paris Hilton deejayed at the McLaren Racing party at the Hilton Bentley Miami / South Beach hotel. At one point, Venus was spotted joining Hilton, 41, behind the DJ booth as partygoers danced to the hotel heiress tunes.

“He seemed to be having a lot of fun and seemed very comfortable and happy,” a spy tells Page Six.

Venus and Serena walked through the paddock alongside several other celebrities at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

There were also McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo and actor Dax Shepard.

Venus then hit Carbone Beach for the second consecutive night, where we heard she “swapped her table for the dance floor until the lights went on.”

On Sunday, she started at the Red Bull Guest House in the Faena hotel, where Page Six reported getting on a bus to the Grand Prix with non-VIPs attending the sporting event.

Venus was seen at Papi Steak with Serena, David Beckham and David Grutman. Papi Steak

Venus then spent the day on the track with her sister. The duo, both wearing floral sundresses, were spotted exploring the paddock, where other notable participants included Michael Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Tom Brady, Ashton Kutcher, Bad Bunny and Karlie Kloss.

In the evening, Venus enjoyed a VIP dinner hosted by Miami hospitality magnate David Grutman at Papi Steak along with Serena, 40, Brady, 44, Shaquille O’Neal, Beckham, 47, and her son Romeo.

The tennis star celebrated at Carbone Beach three nights in a row. Getty Images for Carbone Beach

Then, for the third consecutive night, Venus went to Carbone Beach, where she danced in the front row while surprise guest Nas performed.

There was also LeBron James, who spent all four nights at the exclusive dinner, as well as Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled, Lindsey Vonn, Kevin Love, Kate Bock, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill , Timbaland, Terrence J and Karrueche Tran.

The Venus rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment on her fun filled weekend.

Ads