Valentino birthday 90: the most beautiful clothes of the stars

T.everyone knows him as thelast emperor of fashionalso thanks to the famous 2008 docufilm. But Valentino it is much more. Couturier, creative, patron, lover of beauty with an impeccable taste. A life in the spotlight (and the lamps), mostly passed on to dress up movie stars. I of her, the brightest looks in the history of the Oscars and Golden Globes. Although the star, well, it is him.

Valentino’s birthday, 90 years as a star

TheMay 11, 1932 in Voghera, Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani. Today the Municipality celebrates its illustrious citizen with an installation dedicated to the Social Theater: the exhibition will remain open to the public until Sunday 5 June. The umpteenth opportunity to retrace the long career of the inventor of the Maison, founded in 1957 after his studies at the École de La Chambre Syndicale de la Couture in Paris and the apprenticeship in the ranks of Jean Dessès and Guy Laroche. The opening of the atelier in via Condotti two years later, the one following the meeting with Giancarlo Giammetti, life partner and partner with a great nose for business, who will become his right hand.

In the 1968, the adoption of the famous V, the most copied logo ever. But the turning point, for the second son of Mauro Garavani and Teresa de Biaggi, is precisely the landing in the vault of celebs: a lucky and long-lasting encounter, which made his take off careerinterrupted only on September 4, 2007 following the voluntary withdrawal from the scenewith the legacy of the role of creative director first to Alessandra Facchinetti, and in 2008 to long-time collaborators Maria Grazia Chiuri And Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The most unforgettable Valentino looks from celebs

Valentino Garavani’s first date with the stars dates back to October 20, 1968when dresses Jacqueline Kennedy for the marriage with Aristotle Onassis. A high-necked, short-sleeved dress, the first of a long line of star dresses. There are many well-known faces who have since relied on Valentino to see the dress of their dreams realized. Lovefirst of all: Garavani’s wedding dresses include princely creations in name and in fact. Like the one designed for Magdalene of Sweden in 2013.

A cloud of silk, organza and chantilly, worthy of a queen-to-be. Not only royal brides-proof dresses (Maxima of Holland, Beatrice Borromeo), but also specially designed for style queens on their most beautiful day, such as the wedding dress of Jennifer Lopez for the (second) marriage to Cris Judd in 2001 and the one designed for Anne Hathaway«Like a daughter», for which in 2012 she returns to create one of the richest dresses of all time, a modern reinterpretation of a silhouette from the 1920s, entirely hand-embroidered.

Dreams size dresses

Before the conquest in modern times of the most famous red carpets by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of the fashion house in a solo version since 7 February 2016, it was Valentino Garavani who designed the most famous dream dress of the Golden Globeof the Cannes Film Festivalof the Oscar. Other dreams that come true on the red carpet, often right there red Valentine which remains her most iconic signature: one of the most precious, the dress worn by her friend de The Devil wears Prada at the 2011 Oscars.

Accompanied on the catwalk by the same designer, in an empire-style model with vintage rouches detail worthy of 80 thousand dollars. Among the other memorable releases in total red, the slip dress by Claudia Schiffer at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in 2000, but also the off-the-shoulder dress worn by Monica Bellucci at the first de The Traviata in Valencia in 2017, produced by the designer.

Valentino red. And not only

A unique shade, created starting from the shades of carmine and purple. But it is certainly not the only one. Unforgettable, the look of Julia Roberts Oscar winner for Best Actress for Erin Brockovichwrapped in a black & white V-neck dress in 2001. But also the outfit by Cate Blanchettawarded an Oscar for her role as Best Supporting Actress in The Aviator with a pastel yellow one shoulder long dress in 2005. 8 celebs collected a statuette dressed in Valentino (including Sophia Lorenin a dress embroidered with black sequins on March 25, 1991).

Always on the front line

Sold in 1998 to the German manufacturer Hdp, then taken over in 2002 by the Marzotto group, passed to the Permira fund and finally ended up in 2012 to the Qatari company Mayhoola for Investments, Valentino spa has never ceased to be linked, at least in the common imagination, to the figure of Valentino Garavani. On the other hand, the designer has always remained at the forefront. The applause in the front row of the fashion shows directed to his successor, the appearances with his beloved pugs in tow, the countless prizes and awards, the reappearance of his vintage creations on the Millennial stars (Zendaya docet). «Valentino does what he wants, it’s Valentino» says Giancarlo Giammetti in Valentino the Last Emperorwhich tells the life and career of the couturier.

Years go by, but the attitude is always the same: that of a real star.

