UNAM Film Library celebrates 50 years of “The Godfather” with a cycle of gangster films

What for many moviegoers is the best film in the history of North American cinema 50 years in this 2022. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the successful novel by Mario Puzo that sold more than nine million copies, The Godfather revitalized the mafia subgenre, becoming an immediate classic.

To celebrate half a century of inspiring and revolutionizing cinema, the Film Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) presents the cycle 50 years of The Godfather Mafiosi from here, from there and from here! at the Chopo Cinematograph and the Cinema Unit of the University Cultural Center, where the trilogy of The Godfatheras well as other classic films from the gangster world of the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

It should be noted that the films will be screened this May and the cost of admission will be $40.

May 9 was the first day of the special show, in which the The Untouchables (United States, 1987) by Brian de Palma, City of God (Brazil, 2002) by Fernando Meirelles and The hit (United States, 1973) directed by George Roy Hill.

In addition, this May 11 they will be presenting The other (1946) by Roberto Gavaldon, the infiltrators (2006) by Martin Scorsese and trapped by his past (1993) by Brian de Palma, all at the Chopo Cinematograph, the latter at 6:30 p.m.

But this is just beginning because for another nine days, the UNAM Filmoteca will continue broadcasting the film series in homage to the classic of American cinema. Here is the billboard:

May 12: The Godfather (1972) Francis Ford Coppola, 12:00, Chopo Cinematographer / the night advances (1952) Roberto Gavaldón, 5:30 p.m., Chopo Cinematographer / american gangster (2007) 6:30 p.m., Chopo Cinematographer

may 13th: The Godfather II (1974) Francis Ford Coppola, 12:00, Chopo Cinematographer / Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Jim Jarmusch (1999) 7:00 p.m., Chopo Cinematographer / Mersine. Part 1. Death instinct (2008) Jean-François Richet, 4:30 p.m., Chopo Cinematographer

may 14: dangerous streets (1973) Martin Scorsese, 7:00 p.m., Chopo Cinematographer / dangerous promises (2007) David Cronenberg, 4:30 p.m., Chopo Cinematographer / The Godfather IIIFrancis Ford Coppola (1990) 12:00 pm, Chopo Cinematographer

15 th of May: Scarface (1983) Brian de Palma, 5:30 p.m., Carlos Monsivais CCU

May 16: Mersine. Part 1. Death instinct (2008) Jean-François Richet, 12:00 pm, Chopo Cinematographer

may 17th: the night advances (1952) Roberto Gavaldón, 12:00 noon, Chopo Cinematographer / New York gangs (2022) Martin Scorsese, 5:30 p.m., Carlos Monsivais CCU

May 18: Once upon a Time in America (1984) Sergio Leone, 5:00 p.m., Chopo Cinematographer / different sunrise (1943) Julio Bracho, 12:00 hours, Chopo Cinematographer

may 19: casino (1995) Martin Scorsese, 5:30 p.m., Chopo Cinematographer / Road to Perdition (2002) Sam Mendes, 12:00, Chopo Cinematographer

The Godfatherwhich was released March 24, 1972 in an unusually large number of theaters It was already in September of that year the highest grossing film of all timesurpassing gone With the Wind. In doing so, he helped usher in the era of blockbusters, which really took off when Sharkby Steven Spielberg, took over the collection record three years later.

According to Peter Biskind’s book, Easy Riders, Raging BullsCoppola won a bet on paramont, who made a bet that they would buy him a limousine if the film grossed $50 million. his adaptation got 130 million dollars.

Coppola became the first superstar director with the financial clout to back up his artistic credentials. “It was the start of a new era for directorsBiskind wrote.

