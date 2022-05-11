ultimate queen of the Met Gala

There is less than a week to go until the 2022 Met Gala, which will be held on Monday, May 2. Many people are excited because it is a special day for the fashion industry, where dozens of celebrities wear the most luxurious and beautiful clothes. And if there is a definitive queen of the event, that is the American singer Katy Perry.

The interpreter of ‘Roar’, who has attended the Met Gala eight times, has always approached the dress code with the most avant-garde luxury. The last time she attended her, in 2019, Katy Perry walked the red carpet with a Moschino design as a chandelier.

In 2018, the pop singer surprised everyone by wearing a special Versace creation, complete with angel wings. For many, it was her definitive look. But the reality is that she has made other notable appearances, like in 2017, when she dominated the night in a custom Maison Margiela dress and an embroidered veil designed by John Galliano.

Throughout the last decade, Katy Perry It has paraded all kinds of dresses, each one more ingenious than the other. If you want to see all of them, click on this link. Although she has not yet confirmed her presence at the 2022 Met Gala, fans are excited and expect the queen to appear, perhaps hand in hand with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

Like every year, the MET museum in New York will be the venue chosen to celebrate one of the most important fashion events on the planet.



