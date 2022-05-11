Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph Says Tom Cruise Is The Reason He’s Not A Part Of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise’s new movie Top Gun: Maverick is bringing all kinds of nostalgia for fans of 1986 top gun movie. The sequel will star Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who will return to his iconic role as “Iceman.”

The movie has been a hot topic of conversation leading up to its release and was even discussed during a recent interview with Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph. The singer revealed that he had actually been working on the film before Cruise fired him. Here’s more on that and why Cruise previously said that a top gun A sequel should not be made.

Cruise once said making a ‘Top Gun’ sequel would be ‘irresponsible’

After the release of the original top gun More than 35 years ago, Cruise wasn’t interested in doing another one. He even said that doing more top gun movies would be “irresponsible”.

“Some people felt that ‘Top Gun’ was a right-wing movie to promote the Navy. And many children loved it. But I want kids to know that war isn’t like that, that ‘Top Gun’ was just an amusement park ride, a funny PG-13-rated movie that wasn’t supposed to be reality,” Cruise told Playboy. (by Gizmodo) in 1990. “That’s why I didn’t go ahead and do ‘Top Gun II’ and III and IV and V. That would have been irresponsible.”

Well apparently Cruise changed his mind because Top Gun: Maverick which has been put on hold several times due to COVID-19, has been made and will hit theaters on May 27.

Joseph revealed that Cruise fired the entire staff of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

During an interview with Joseph at KROQ Los Angeles’ Klein and Ally Show, Cruise and his long-awaited film came about. The Twenty One Pilots frontman surprised the hosts when he blurted out that he was part of an entire crew working on Top Gun: Maverick that was let go by Cruise.

“Funny, I was working with the person in charge of music placement for the new top gun, about writing a new song for them, and then I think Tom Cruise came in and fired everyone,” Joseph said. Have you seen that new top gun The trailer has been out for about three years. There have been some reviews, and I was a part of that.”

The musician added that he was fired, “shortly after they brought me in to show me parts of the film and what they were looking for and stuff… then I found out there was a wholesale exchange.”

Twenty One Pilots will be on MTV Unplugged

Joseph stated that he was fired before he finished writing the song. But when it comes to his music these days things are going well. In fact, Twenty One Pilots recently signed on to do MTV Unplugged.

“We are going to do a set for MTV Unplugged soon… For me, the MTV Unplugged The series has become less about playing something that isn’t plugged in, but more about presenting the artist or band in a different way than they have presented themselves, so that will be the case for this.” “We are very excited about this on June 9. Josh and I usually perform to pre-recorded tracks. I always like to say that we’re proud of those tracks because we made them ourselves, but they’re pre-recorded anyway so we can focus on the performance and be able to interact with the audience. For this, we will build the tracks for you in real time to create a new version of our songs.”

