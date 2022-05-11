Twenty One Pilots revealed that Tom Cruise kicked them out of Top Gun: Maverick

Speaking to Los Angeles-based radio station KROQ, tyler josephgang leader Twenty One Pilots, made some controversial accusations in relation to one of the most anticipated premieres of the year. On Monday, the singer said the Grammy-winning musical duo had initially been hired to contribute to the upcoming soundtrack of Top Gun: Maverick…before the extravagant 59 year old actor will let them go from production.

“I was working with the person in charge of the musical location of the new top gun to write a new song for them, and then I think Tom Cruise walked in and fired us all“Joseph said. “The trailer has been out for about three years, so there have been some reviews that were shaped by the pandemic delays, and I was a part of that.”

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

A source close to the production told the magazine Entertainment Weekly that Joseph’s comments about Tom Cruise “they are not true”. EW has contacted the musician for further comment and did not respond. Representatives for Paramount and Cruise also did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

When the singer was asked how far he had advanced in the supposed contribution of the sequel, Joseph said that “saw some scenes“, but that he didn’t start writing material before the project suffered significant release delays due to post-production work in 2019 and the COVID pandemic in 2020. “It was actually shortly after I was brought in to be shown parts of the movie and what they were looking for and stuff,” he said.

Tom Cruise arriving by helicopter at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Last week, the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter for her work in A Star Is Born and its devastating song “shallow”, Lady Gaga, released the lead single from the soundtrack album accompanying the Top Gun sequel. The exciting ballad with hints of rock “Hold My Hand”is an original tune Gaga produced with her Chromatica collaborator BloodPop and A. Benjamin Rice from A Star Is Born. He also worked on the score for the box office hit alongside the legendary composer hans zimmerwho recently won his second Oscar for composing the soundtrack for dunes last year

The music video for the song (which premiered last week) features scenes from the sequel as well as the original. top gun 1986, focusing particularly on his character, the Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchelllooking at photos from his past and reflecting on Goose’s death (Anthony Edwards). Cruise recently revealed in The Late Late Show what was looking for a specific sound for the movie and found it in Lady Gaga.

Poster of Top Gun: Maverick, the new film by Tom Cruise, which premieres on May 27

“She introduced us to her song and opened the whole movie,” said the actor from Mission Impossible. “It opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had. At that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way. The song she had written fit perfectly and really became the underlying score and the heartbeat of our movie“.

Gaga previously said that the song, which follows in the footsteps of the Oscar-winning song from Berlin “Take My Breath Away” from the first movie top gunit was one “love letter to the world” In difficult times.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers that encompassed the heart of the film, my own psyche and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it our own. I wanted to turn the music into a song in which we share our deep need to be understood and try to understand each other: a longing to be close when we feel so far away and the ability to celebrate life’s heroes“.

Top Gun: Maverickthe long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic led by Tom Cruise, will be released in theaters around the world on May 27

