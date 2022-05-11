Twenty One Pilots revealed that Tom Cruise kicked them out of Top Gun: Maverick

Speaking to Los Angeles-based radio station KROQ, tyler josephgang leader Twenty One Pilots, made some controversial accusations in relation to one of the most anticipated premieres of the year. On Monday, the singer said the Grammy-winning musical duo had initially been hired to contribute to the upcoming soundtrack of Top Gun: Maverick…before the extravagant 59 year old actor will let them go from production.

“I was working with the person in charge of the musical location of the new top gun to write a new song for them, and then I think Tom Cruise walked in and fired us all“Joseph said. “The trailer has been out for about three years, so there have been some reviews that were shaped by the pandemic delays, and I was a part of that.”

