True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter photos

Perfect in every way! Khloé Kardashian has been a loving mom ever since her first child with Tristan Thompson, True, arrived in April 2018. And luckily for us, she loves sharing her daughter’s beauty with her fans!

True’s unique name was inspired by Kris Jenner’s grandfather and father. “Sometimes I still can’t believe I’m a mom !!! Vero is the sweetest ever. I have my best friend for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel, ”author Strong Looks Better Naked wrote in May 2018.

A year later, the reality star was even more obsessed with her little girl. “Is it weird that I think I have anxiety thinking that True will be a Friday?!?!” she tweeted in April 2019. “I’m sad that time is flying so fast. I’ll be happy obviously, I just can’t figure out where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment. Bring me the handkerchief[s]. “

When a fan raised her graduation from kindergarten, she added, “I’m going to be a mess on the first day of kindergarten lol I can’t think about it.” And as for college, the student Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrote, “I’m moving to where she is moving.”

Raising True made the reality star a “softer person,” he told View co-hosts in July 2020.

“You put someone else before your needs and I think it gives you a different boost in life,” the Revenge Body host said at the time. “It’s a different kind of love, and until you have a child it’s really hard to live with. I’ve loved my grandchildren like crazy, but there’s nothing like having yours. “

While celebrating the baby’s second birthday three months earlier, Khloé gushed via Instagram: “You are all my unforgettable memories of the last few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my whole world! I can’t believe you are TWO !! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you !!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl ”.

Thompson shared his presentation in April 2020. “You have no idea how much dad loves you,” exclaimed the athlete at the time. “I can’t believe how fast time has flown. You’ll always be daddy’s little girl. I love you so much Tutu.

