Tom Cruise wants to conquer space

Tom Cruise couldn’t have chosen a more spectacular method to promote his latest film. At 59, the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick he piloted a helicopter which he landed on the deck of an aircraft carrier. But he has something else in mind.

In May 2020, NASA confirmed that he was working with the actor on a joint project, which would make him a the first person to shoot a movie in space. would be in an inflatable set attached to the International Space Station (ISS) and, how could it be otherwise, in partnership with Elon Muskowner of the Crew Dragon ship that would take him there.

Yulia Peresild is the Russian actress who beat Tom Cruise, Elon Musk and NASA

The film will be directed by Doug Liman, who previously directed Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow. In January, some reports indicated that the project was on pause due to the difficulties of obtaining insurance, while a brief description of the protagonist was barely known about the script: “A guy with bad luck who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save the Earth.”

But when it seemed that Cruise would be the first to shoot a movie in space, the veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and the actress yulia peresild arrived at the ISS to film segments of Challengea feature film about a surgeon who has to operate on a cosmonaut whose medical condition prevents him from returning to Earth. The travelers arrived at the station last October and rode for 12 days. “It didn’t give us time to do everything we wanted,” Peresild said. It was at full speed, we took off and we were back again”.

Tom Cruise, Russia and a reality show will elbow each other on the International Space Station

In addition to following orders from the astronauts, the crew had to improvise new shots, as the actors couldn’t move as they had envisioned. “I do not stop grabbing objects with my hands because it gives me the feeling that they are going to fly away,” the actress acknowledged two days after stepping on our planet again.

Beyond the setbacks, there were reasons for the Russian celebration. Fifty-two years after the epic of Apollo 11, they were finally able to enjoy a symbolic revenge in the new – albeit much more innocuous – Star Wars.

