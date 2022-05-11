three great and unique movies about wizards and witchcraft available in streaming

Sorcerer and witchcraft films have not been as prolific as other film subgenres, but they do have enough versatility to surprise. Newcomer ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is just one example of how to make a movie that plays with the supernatural and with characters that flirt with the dark.

To show the possibilities of movies with magic, we have decided to recommend some unconventional movies, so don’t wait for ‘The Final Trick (The Prestige)’ or ‘The Illusionist’. Three unique proposals, all available for streaming, with some comedy in their DNA but Different Ways to Approach Conjurers.

‘The face’ (‘Ansiktet’, 1958)





director: Ingmar Bergmann. Distribution: Max von Sydow, Ingrid Thulin, Gunnar Björnstrand, Ake Fridell, Naima Wifstrand.

A Ingmar Bergmann We have seen him unfolding impressive and challenging dramas, and also performing early comedies. Rarer has been trying something that combined both facets, as is the case with this somewhat misunderstood successor to the success of ‘Wild Strawberries’ and ‘The Seventh Seal’. International recognition was received in a peculiar way by the Swedish filmmaker, who he wanted to break a certain intellectual perception of his cinema.

‘The face‘ is one of his films closest to genre cinema, even always playing with the ambiguity about the supernatural surrounding this hypnotizing magician and his traveling company with various witches. His ghostly tone, with a twisted sense of humor, makes this film truly unique within his body of work. But it’s really fascinating, and a little influence on later supernatural cinema.

See in Filmin.

‘Big Trouble in Little China’ (1986)





director: John Carpenter. Distribution: Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, Dennis Dun, Kate Burton, Victor Wong, James Hong.

A peculiar approximation of John Carpenter both magic and martial arts cinema, which has become a classic of action cinema even with its intentions of satirize the action genreespecially its heroes, as reflected in the character of Kurt Russell. His presumptuous character and determined to be the hero of the show, although he is clearly the most expendable part of it, gives the film the charisma it needs.

Carpenter demonstrates his enormous talent for action, not just for horror, by making a supernatural and crazy adventure with a lot of urban spirit. Even becoming wildly chaotic at times, she never stops having rhythm and carefree energyas well as an effective way to plan and execute action with limited resources.

Watch on Disney+ | Criticism in Espinof

Scoop (2006)





director: Woody Allen. Distribution: Woody Allen, Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Jackman, Ian McShane, Romola Garai.

A charming romantic comedy Woody Allen from when it was still fun to watch Woody Allen movies -a little because of his accusations, but also because of how his works have become more lazy and expendable-. The filmmaker plays an illusionist who helps connect a shrewd late journalist (Ian McShane) with a journalism student (Scarlett Johansson) to uncover the exclusive of the year.

It’s not one of his masterpieces, but yes his last really funny and estimable movie. Here he maintains that fervor for the intrigue that he showed in ‘Match Point’ while letting one more flourish. fresh and charismatic comedy with a British flavor. Even if he replicates his classic extremely neurotic character for the umpteenth time, it works enough for the film not to lose energy.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video and on HBO Max | Criticism in Espinof