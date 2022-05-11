This is how Dmitry Bivol’s arm looked after the fight against the Mexican

Dmitry Bivol surprised the whole world after defeating the Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision. However, the Russian boxer recognized the fight that he gave the Guadalajara, where he highlighted the force with which the Mexican hits.

After the win, bivol was interviewed by the Youtube channel ‘FightHub TV‘, where he showed the wounds left by the native of Guadalajarabeing his arm one of the most injured parts of his body.

“I’m fine, it was a great fight for me, because a lot of people saw this fight. Cinnamon He hits very hard, I think everyone saw it, every time he attacked he did it very hard”, said the Russian boxer, who later raised the sleeve of his shirt to show the marked blows.

In addition, Joel Diazone of the coaches bivolrevealed the strategy they had so that his arm would not weaken during the fight, because they knew that it would be an area that the Mexican was going to look for.

“We knew he was going to try to hurt his arm, but we were constantly applying ice so that Dmitry didn’t feel the impacts so much and he was getting desperate little by little”, he declared in an interview with Behind The Gloves.

