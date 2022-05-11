They’re still together! Kanye West and Chaney Jones were seen in Tokyo

UNITED STATES-. It seems the relationship between kanye-west Y Chaney-Jones still standing, as the couple recently took a break and traveled to tokyo. On Thursday, May 5, the model shared in her stories of Instagram a photo of the duo on a bridge overlooking the street Omotesand? and to the small local shops while she rested her head on the rapper’s shoulder.

The duo were also seen wandering the streets of Shibuyanear the famous street harajuku, and fans who crossed paths with them even shared photos of the couple on social media. However, the controversy continues kanye-west. His trip comes amid strict travel restrictions in Japanand US citizens can enter on a very limited basis, according to the US Embassy and Consulates.

West was first romantically linked with jones in February when they were photographed together shopping at Bal Harbor from Miami. The rapper would have confirmed the romance in Instagram in March, while commenting on photos of them with a black heart emoji. Since then, the couple has not been seen much, except for a game of Los Los Angeles Lakers in March.

Kanye West started dating Chaney Jones after breaking up with Julia Fox

Last month jones even congratulated West for his latest Grammy Awards. “THE GREATEST SO PROUD,” he wrote after the rapper won best melodic rap performance and best rap song. The model and the artist started dating after he and Julie Fox They ended in February after a tumultuous relationship that began after a New Year’s party.

“Julia and Kanye are still good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” said the representative of Fox in a statement on Valentine’s Day. “I did my best to make it work. I already had a full life. How do I fit this great personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost about 15 pounds in that month,” the actress told New York Times at the time.