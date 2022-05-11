They manage to play Fortnite on a smart watch thanks to xCloud

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been available since September 15, 2020, with an extensive catalog that exceeds 150 games so that Xbox Game Pass Android users can enjoy great titles in the cloud, without the need to have a console or a PC at hand. Although, Xbox Cloud Gaming users are growing like wildfire, something that was expected thanks to the accessibility offered by Redmond when it comes to being able to play any title anywhere. Therefore, we bring you a clear example of it, since they have achieved play Fortnite on a smart watch thanks to xCloud.

Vineet Rastogi, Xbox Senior Product Manager, has been in charge of showing us through his personal Twitter account, a Fortnite gameplay on his smart watch ‘Samsung Galaxy Watch’. Recently there has been the arrival of Fortnite to xCloud for freeTherefore, Vineet has been able to connect his Samsung watch to Xbox Cloud Gaming and play Fortnite without problems, although the performance and graphic aspect is not what stands out.

This is not the first time that we see games started on electronic devices that go outside the gaming aspect. If we do a little memory, with the launch of the Xbox Series X | S, a user managed to play Doom Eternal in a fridge thanks to xCloudfor the meme that the most powerful console on the market looks a lot like a fridge.