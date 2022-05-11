They look spectacular

Monterey, NL

Being a mother is considered by many to be the most powerful blessing a woman can experience, but there are also those who are lucky enough to look like sisters to their own children.

Thanks to the discipline they have, the good genetics they carry, or because they experienced the maternity Being very young, celebrities such as Bibi Gaytán, Ludwika Paleta, Stephanie Salas, Bárbara de Regil, Sofía Vergara and Bárbara Mori, among others, look almost contemporary with their offspring.

Many of the famous ones fall into the pattern of generation “X” moms, because they are in full swing, updated, they look fashionable, they like to dress up, put on makeup, exercise and even share clothes with their daughters.

Barbara de Regil.

MODERN ATTITUDE

This is the case of Stephanie Salas, 52, who became a mother at a very young age, and maintains a modern attitude that she shares with her two daughters.

“What can I tell you, I think they’ve told me all my life that I’m the sister,” Stephanie shared with a smile.

“The truth is that since I am a very jovial woman, for me there is no age, I like to be in any environment, with any generation, I like to feel modern, to be in the ideology of my daughters and to feel that time does not pass and that You don’t get left behind.”

In the case of the singer and her daughters, they even have a code that they use on certain occasions.

“When we go to events where I don’t want them to know that I am their mother, because I want to meet people, I want the leading men to approach me too, right? So many times we play the game that they are not going to say that I am their mother. and we call each other among the three Mush.

“We use it when we go to a wedding or somewhere where I want to feel that I am not old and that people are not going to make a face of ´what?´, when I tell them that I have a 32-year-old daughter (Michelle) and another 25 (Camila),” she shared.

Stephanie Salas.

TAKE CARE OF YOUR IMAGE

Nico, 22, son of Ludwika Paleta, 43, does not know what his mother does to take care of her image, but he likes that she looks beautiful.

“Yes, what a father… I’ve been living on my own for a long time, but I think the important thing to see you young is what you eat and how you take care of yourself,” he said.

Ludwiga Palette.

LOOK RADIANT

At 50 years old, Bibi seems to have a pact with time that makes her look radiant as a mother of five children.

“My daughter does everything at home: she takes care of her children as if she were a treasure, and she is. She loves her family, she is always active, she goes everywhere like a flash! The children need her, the little ones, and the big ones too.

“She does her ballet classes, she exercises, she walks, she does everything. And she does seem like a sister to her daughters, not because she’s my daughter, but she’s divine, and if they don’t know them, you say: ‘They’re sisters,'” Silvia Barragán said. , mother of Eduardo Capetillo’s wife.

Due to the jovial attitude of modern mothers, the age difference between women and their children is becoming less and less noticeable.

Barbara Mori.